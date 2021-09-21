HealthLynked Announces Subsidiary ACO Health Partners, LLC, will receive $2.4M in Medicare Shared Savings, a 213% Increase from $768k Prior Year Shared Savings

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), a global healthcare network focused on care management and a provider of healthcare technologies that connects doctors, patients, and medical data, today announced its subsidiary ACO Health Partners LLC will receive $2.4M in Medicare Shared Savings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This represents a 213% increase over the $768k in Shared Savings ACO Health Partners received the previous year.

HealthLynked purchased ACO Health Partners in May 2020 and since has seen substantial increases in both shared savings (213% growth this year) and the number of attributed Medicare lives. The payment for the annual Shared Savings from CMS is expected at the end of September or early October.

George O'Leary, Chief Financial Officer and head of M&A for HealthLynked, stated, "We are very pleased with the performance in ACO Health Partners since we acquired the company. HealthLynked expects to see Q3 2021 revenue of approximately $4M or about 66% of its total 2020 annual revenue of $6.1M."

Marsha Boggess, President of ACO Health Partners, said, "since the acquisition of ACO Health Partners, we have seen a significant increase in our quality measures, which is a key contributor to our enhanced performance in shared savings."

