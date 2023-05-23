HealthLynked Corp. Announces Appointment of Bill Crupi as Regional Manager of Healthcare Services

NAPLES, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connect doctors, patients, and medical data, is excited to announce the appointment of Bill Crupi as Regional Manager of Healthcare Services.

Bill brings with him a wealth of experience in operations management, human resources operations, IT management, accounting, financial planning, and reporting. He has a proven track record of successfully managing medical facilities, overseeing financial statistics, managing human resource duties, and maintaining compliance standards.

Prior to joining HealthLynked, Bill worked as an Area Manager for Quigley Eye Specialists, where he managed daily operations of four ophthalmic medical facilities. He effectively oversaw building operations, financial statistics, human resource duties, and supply ordering. Before Quigley, he served as an Executive Recruiter at Morisey-Dart Group, where he partnered with clients in identifying qualified candidates for difficult roles in the medical device, manufacturing, and engineering fields. Earlier in his career, Bill was the Business Operations Manager at Eye Site of Tampa Bay, where he managed daily operations of two ophthalmic medical facilities and oversaw property management.

As the new Regional Manager of Healthcare Services, Bill will be responsible for overseeing the operations of HealthLynked's healthcare facilities, managing teams, and ensuring the quality and consistency of healthcare services across the region. His leadership will be key to driving HealthLynked's strategic initiatives and improving service offerings.

"Bill's extensive experience in the medical, technology, and talent management industries will be invaluable to HealthLynked. His proven ability to manage operations, teams, and build relationships will play a crucial role in our continued growth and success," said Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked.

Bill commented, "I am thrilled to be joining the HealthLynked team. I look forward to leveraging my experience in operations and human resources management to contribute to the growth and success of HealthLynked."

About HealthLynked

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent-pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling, and to fill last-minute cancelations using the Company's "real-time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements & Risk Factors

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov.

