HealthLynked Corp. Announces at 12:00pm ET to Be Held on Thursday January 9 Webcast Year-end Shareholder Update

NAPLES, Florida, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), a nationwide healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of technologies that connects doctors, patients and medical data, today announced that it will host a Year-End Shareholder Update Webcast that will be held on Thursday, January 9th at 12:00pm ET.

Dr. Michael Dent, CEO, and George O'Leary, CFO, will via webcast review the company's accomplishments for 2019 and the outlook for the year ahead. The webcast will then be opened to questions from attendees. letter to shareholders will be released and distributed prior to the annual Thewebcast.

Register in advance for the webcast: https://mailchi.mp/dad962ba9fdd/val83057gr

Or dial in to listen at the number below:

645-558-8656 or 669-900-9128

Meeting ID: 104-431-289

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the HealthLynked website beginning shortly after the end of the webcast at https://www.healthlynked.com/investor-2/.

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling and to fill last minute cancelations using our "real time appointment scheduling" all within our mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp. visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Follow HealthLynked

Latest News: https://www.healthlynked.com/investor-2/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/healthlynked/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HealthLynkedONE/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/healthlynked1

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

George O'Leary

Chief Financial Officer

goleary@healthlynked.com

+1-(800)-928-7144, ext. 99

Investor Relations Contacts:

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory Group

sprince@pcgadvisory.com

+1-646-762-4518

Jim Hock

Hanover International Inc.

jh@hanoverintlinc.com

+1-760-564-7400

SOURCE HealthLynked Corp.

Related Links

https://www.healthlynked.com

