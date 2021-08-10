HealthLynked Corp. Announces the Addition of Paul Hobaica, M.D., and Sam Diasti, M.D., to Its Medical Advisory Board

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connect doctors, patients, and medical data, is pleased to announce the addition of two new members to the company's medical advisory board, Dr. Paul Hobaica and Dr. Sam Diasti.

Paul Hobaica, M.D., is board-certified in internal medicine and holds licenses in both Florida and Massachusetts. From 2000-07 he worked in urgent care outpatient centers and since 2011 has been the Director of Arthrex Medical Centers. Dr. Hobaica is also involved with Naples first responders and has acted as the district physician for North Collier fire and rescue. Dr. Hobaica graduated from the University of Massachusetts, attended medical school at St. George University and did his residency in internal medicine at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center.

Sam Diasti, M.D., is board-certified in internal medicine and is licensed in Florida. He currently owns and operates a large medical practice, Pinnacle Health Group, in Tampa, Florida. He specializes in diagnosing and treating different aspects and levels of a variety of diseases and providing preventive care. Dr. Diasti attended Ain Shams University in Cairo, Egypt, then completed his internal medicine residency at Seton Hall University, St. Michael's Center in Newark, New Jersey. Dr. Diasti was recognized in 2016 as Tampa's Memorial Hospital Physician of the Year.

Dr. Michael Dent CEO stated, "As HealthLynked continues to expand its users and develop unique and innovative solutions for the healthcare space, we are looking to our medical advisors to provide insights to improve our current product and service offerings and identify new opportunities to improve healthcare. Dr. Hobaica's extensive background in urgent care and his work with first responders will give a unique perspective on patient care. Dr. Diasti has already shown his entrepreneurial spirt in developing unique solutions for his patients to deliver care more effectively though ACOs and remote patient care. I am excited for their participation and the insights they will bring to our talented team of developers and engineers at HealthLynked."

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent-pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling, and to fill last-minute cancelations using the Company's "real-time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

George O'Leary

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(800)-928-7144, ext. 103

William Hayde

Capital Markets Strategist

[email protected]

(631)-403-4337

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jim Hock

Hanover International Inc.

[email protected]

(760)-564-7400

SOURCE HealthLynked Corp.