HealthLynked Corp. Launches Podcast Channel on Apple iTunes, Google, and Spotify

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and healthcare technologies connecting doctors, patients and medical data, today announced the launch of its new podcast on iTunes, Google, and Spotify. HealthLynked's CEO, Dr. Michael Dent, stated, "Launching our podcast channel is in line with our commitment to build an online medical education resource for patient members and healthcare providers. HealthLynked University already offers video content and providing an audio option meets the demands of the growing users who listen to educational podcasts."

Podcasts have grown in popularity over the past few years, nearly doubling in just the past year alone. A study in April 2018 by Fast Company stated that:

50% of all US homes are podcast fans and 55% of the US population has listened to a podcast

37% or 104 million people have listened to a podcast weekly

22% listen in their car and 51% of all listeners are male

27% of US podcast listeners have a 4-year college degree

48% of listeners are aged 12-34: 52% are 35 and older

Following the release of several podcasts by Dr. Pam Hughes, and Dr. David Lee, healthcare topics include: "Fuel Your Natural Killer Cells and Protect Yourself," "Sleep and its Effects on Your Overall Body and Well Being," and "Bridging the Mind and Muscles." The Company plans to engage its deep network of healthcare providers to continue developing unique podcasts on a wide range of medical topics.

Subscribe and listen to our podcasts at the links below-

iTunes: Listen on iTunes

Google: Listen on Google Podcasts

Spotify: Listen on Spotify

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling and to fill last minute cancelations using the Company's "real time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

George O'Leary

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(800) 928-7144, ext. 99

Investor Relations Contacts:

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory Group

[email protected]

646-762-4518

Jim Hock

Hanover International Inc.

[email protected]

760-564-7400

