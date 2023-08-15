HealthLynked Corp. Names Wall Street Veteran Mike Paisan to Strategic Investor Relations Role

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (HLYK), a global healthcare network specializing in care management for its members, announced the appointment of Mike Paisan as Director of Investor Relations and Strategic Partnerships. HealthLynked, which employs innovative healthcare technologies to link patients, doctors, and medical data, is committed to enhancing healthcare services worldwide.

In this new role, Mike will act as a dedicated liaison between the company and its investors, providing regular updates about the company's progress, answering shareholder queries, and keeping shareholders informed about the transformative work HealthLynked is doing in the healthcare sector through its technology.

As part of improving investor relations, Mike will also implement a series of enhancements, including updating the investor website for better accessibility and user experience.

Mike joined HealthLynked as a Business Analyst in September 2021, and his extensive research has played a pivotal role in the company's strategic decisions. As an expert in competitor analysis and industry trends, Mike has equipped HealthLynked with crucial insights for informed decision-making.

CEO Dr. Michael Dent commented, "Working with Mike has been a great experience. His in-depth research and understanding of the industry have helped us make more informed business decisions. It was a natural fit for Mike to take on the investor relations role as we continue to grow, and we are confident he will excel in this new position."

Mike's 20-year stint on Wall Street as a Sell-Side Equity Research Analyst has equipped him with invaluable expertise. His focus on large, publicly traded insurance companies, and his recognition by the Wall Street Journal as the "Best on the Street" analyst three times, attest to his analytical prowess.

About HealthLynked

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent-pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling, and to fill last-minute cancelations using the Company's "real-time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements & Risk Factors

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov.

HLYK Contact:



Mike Paisan

Director of Investor Relations

[email protected] +1 (800)-928-7144, ext. 123

