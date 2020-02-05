HealthLynked Corp. Posts Realtime Corona Virus Tracker on Its Website

NAPLES, Florida, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), a nationwide healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connects doctors, patients and medical data today announced that to help its members keep track of the deadly corona virus epidemic, it has provided a GEO tracker of cases reported by the World Health Organization ("WHO") in the US and worldwide.

The company plans to release an updated version this month that will allow members to report symptoms and provide a way for the public to more closely track symptoms, areas of potential exposure, confirmed cases, deaths and recovered cases, and track the outbreak so that they can better prepare and protect themselves from exposure.

The first infection with 2019-nCoV in the United States was reported on January 21, 2020. The current count of cases of infection with 2019-nCoV in the United States and globally can be monitored at www.healthlynked.com/corona-virus-tracker .

About the Corona Virus:

The 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a new virus that causes respiratory illness in people and can spread from person-to-person. This virus originated in Wuhan, China and likely originally emerged from an animal source but now seems to be spreading from person-to-person. It is important to note that person-to-person spread can happen on a continuum. Some viruses are highly contagious (like measles), while other viruses are less so.

At this time, it is unclear how easily this virus is spreading between people, but concerns are that individuals that are infected can spread the virus before symptoms occur and after they have recovered. You can learn more of what is known about the spread of newly emerged coronaviruses at

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/transmission.html .

The greatest risk of infection is for people in China or people who have traveled to China. Risk of infection is dependent on exposure. Patients with 2019-nCoV have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of: fever, cough and shortness of breath with many patients having developed pneumonia in both lungs.

The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to this virus. There are simple everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including the following:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

If you are sick, to keep from spreading respiratory illness to others, you should:

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you were in China within the past 14 days and feel sick with fever, cough, or are having difficulty breathing, you should get medical care. Call the office of your health care provider before you go and tell them about your recent travels and your symptoms. They will give you instructions on how to get care without exposing other people to your illness. While sick, avoid contact with people, don't go out and delay any travel to reduce the possibility of spreading illness to others.

There is currently no vaccine to protect against 2019-nCoV. The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

Dr. Michael Dent, HealthLynked CEO stated "The Corona Virus infection is a global health crisis and helping identify individuals who have been exposed to the virus and can infect others is the primary method to prevent further spread. The WHO provides updated statistics on new confirmed infections. So far in the US there are only 8 confirmed cases, but concerns are high that the virus will spread in the US as it has in China. We strongly encourage everyone to create a free HealthLynked profile so that they have easy access to their medical information in case they require medical attention."

"Wearing a protective mask is one way to reduce exposure to airborne virus and they are in short supply. They are currently available online at MedOfficeDirect (www.medofficediret.com) our online medical supply partner."

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling and to fill last minute cancelations using our "real time appointment scheduling" all within our mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp. visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

