HealthLynked Corp. Presents At The World Stem Cell Summit On Thursday, June 17, 2021 At 12:45pm Eastern Standard Time

NAPLES, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK) a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connects doctors, patients, and medical data, today announced that its CEO Dr. Michael Dent and CFO George O'Leary will present at the Investor Forum at the World Stem Cell Summit to be held (virtually) June 14-18, 2021 – the Company's presentation will be on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 12:45pm Eastern Standard Time and consist of a 20-minute formal description of the Company and its financial position, followed by a 20-minute Q&A session moderated by a Noble Capital Markets equity research representative.

The presentation can be accessed in two ways: by registering for the full World Stem Cell Summit www.worldstemcellsummit.com, or by registering (at no cost) for the Investor Forum only at www.channelchek.com; the investor portal created by Noble. The video webcast will be later archived on Channelchek as part of its C-Suite Series www.channelchek.com/c-suite, and on its YouTube channel. www.youtube.com/channelchek.

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent-pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling, and to fill last-minute cancelations using the Company's "real-time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About the World Stem Cell Summit

Produced by the nonprofit Regenerative Medicine Foundation (RMF), the 2021 Summit is the most inclusive and expansive interdisciplinary networking and partnering meeting in the stem cell translation and regenerative medicine field. With the overarching purpose of fostering biomedical research, funding and investments targeting cures, the Summit is the single conference serving the diverse ecosystem of regenerative medicine stakeholders. Combined with the WFIRM & RMF Regenerative Medicine Essentials Course, the Summit provides distinctive educational and futuristic experiences through which all participants collect opportunities, become inspired and flourish.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets ("Noble") is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com - a new investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

George O'Leary

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(800)-928-7144, ext. 103

William Hayde

Capital Markets Strategist

[email protected]

(631)-403-4337

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jim Hock

Hanover International Inc.

[email protected]

(760)-564-7400

SOURCE HealthLynked Corp.

