HealthLynked Launches "DocLynk" Telemedicine Service and Announces Lisa Adamczyk, DNP, as Director of Telemedicine

NAPLES, Fla., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK) a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connects doctors, patients, and medical data, today announced the launch of DocLynk, its new telemedicine service enabling users to connect to healthcare providers in the HealthLynked Network from the convenience of their home by phone, web or mobile app. In addition to expanding the services offered within the HealthLynked Network, DocLynk will initially focus on women's health, integrating HealthLynked's Oohvie Women's Health App to allow users to track menstrual cycles, order birth control pills, and at home testing services.

The company also announced Lisa Adamczyk, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, APRN, CNM, as its new Director of Telemedicine. Lisa Adamczyk has over 25 years of progressive clinical, operation and nursing leadership experience that makes her uniquely qualified to manage the launch of DocLynk. She is a certified nurse midwife with a master's degree in Advanced Practice Nursing (APN) from the University of Illinois and a Doctorate in Nursing from Lewis University, holding active licenses in both Florida and Illinois. She has held many key leadership positions, most recently as director of NICU and Pediatrics for Naples Community Hospital. Prior to that, she was director of maternal child health at John H. Stronger hospital in Chicago, IL.

As has been widely reported, COVID-19 has accelerated the need for telemedicine services, creating more demand than ever before. Most telemedicine services are focused on mental health and services that do not require access to a patient's medical records. DocLynk allows patients to share their HealthLynked medical records with their provider prior to the online visit, enabling providers to engage patients on a wider range of healthcare issues. Women's health is a particular focus since there are a number of medical conditions that women routinely engage with their providers that we believe can be addressed effectively via the DocLynk telemedicine platform.



Dr. Michael Dent CEO stated, "We considered using an outsourced solution for our telemedicine needs but we decided to build DocLynk from the ground up to fully integrate with the HealthLynked Network and maintain the privacy of our patients' medical information. We have seen a substantial amount of engagement with our Oohvie application to track menstrual cycles and having this information available to a healthcare provider for a telemedicine visit will significantly increase accurate diagnosis and treatment. I am excited to have Lisa Adamczyk take on the role of Director of Telemedicine, as she is uniquely qualified to provide leadership to our telemedicine services. Over the next few months, we will expand our services to include other areas of telehealth. The DocLynk app is designed to provide an integrated platform of information exchange, remote monitoring, care coordination, healthcare guidance and at home testing, which we believe will lead to a significant improvement in remote patient care."

Key healthcare industry statistics for 2021 include the following:

72% of the population believes that the biggest concern regarding health in the world is COVID-19.

In 2020, 42% of physicians reported feeling burned out.

The global healthcare industry market size is expected to reach $9.7 trillion in 2023.

in 2023. Healthcare industry statistics reveal the global medical tourism market will reach $65.8 billion by 2025.

by 2025. 1 in 4 Americans avoid visiting doctors due to the high cost of medical care.

The global digital health market is projected to experience a 37.1% growth in 2021 and is expected to reach $508.8 billion by 2027.

by 2027. 43.4% of adult Americans are inadequately insured.

Healthcare industry statistics reveal the US healthcare industry was worth $2.6 trillion in 2020.

Healthcare Industry Stats for 2021 by Marija Kovachevska dated March 14, 202

For more information, visit https://doc-lynk.com/.



About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent-pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling, and to fill last-minute cancelations using the Company's "real-time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.



Forward-Looking Statements



Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov .



