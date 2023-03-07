HealthLynked Launches Online Medical Concierge Service for Hassle-free Doctor Appointments

NAPLES, Fla., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked, a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions, today announced the launch of its new Online Concierge service for physician appointment bookings. Patients can now book appointments with any healthcare provider across the country through the HealthLynked Network's online medical directory of over 880,000 healthcare providers and practice locations.

The new Online Concierge service allows participating healthcare providers to offer specific times for available appointments. If a practice or provider has not yet claimed their listing in the HealthLynked Network directory, HealthLynked's concierge team will facilitate the appointment request with that provider.

"Patients often complain about having to wait a long time to get an appointment with a doctor, and they often don't know what doctor they should be seeing. Lengthy paperwork and getting up-to-date medical records to their doctor to assure accurate care is challenging for almost all patients these days. Our new Online Concierge service addresses these issues by providing patients with an easy and convenient way to book appointments with the healthcare providers they need," said Dr. Michael Dent, HealthLynked's CEO.

Patients can book appointments using the "Doctor Search" on the HealthLynked Network website at www.healthlynked.com. Once patients have located the desired practice or provider, they can select the date and time for an appointment, provide their contact information, type of insurance, and reason for their visit. HealthLynked's concierge team will take it from there and patients will be notified when their appointment is confirmed. If patients want to talk to a live assistant, the concierge team is available Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm EST by phone at 1-800-562-9267 or by online chat.

Once patients have booked an appointment, they can download the HealthLynked app and update their medical information in their secure HealthLynked profile. HealthLynked's concierge nurse staff is available to help patients update their health records for their upcoming appointment if needed. Users can also take a photo of their insurance card to ensure accurate medical billing and provider participation.

HealthLynked's Online Concierge service is available for a free 30-day trial. Enjoy benefits like priority booking, appointment reminders, and access to concierge nurse staff to help manage your healthcare needs. After the trial, become a paid member for plans starting at $10/month to continue receiving these services. Experience the convenience and accessibility of our premium healthcare services today.

HealthLynked does not share or sell any healthcare information with third parties, ensuring patient privacy and protections.

For more information about HealthLynked and its online concierge service, please visit www.healthlynked.com.

About HealthLynked

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent-pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling, and to fill last-minute cancelations using the Company's "real-time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

