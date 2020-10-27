HealthLynked Launches Oohvie, Focused on Female Health

NAPLES, Florida, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connects doctors, patients and medical data, today announced the launch of Oohvie, a new iOS application focused on women's healthcare. Women comprise half the population and have specific needs when it comes to tracking their menstrual cycles for event planning, pregnancy, and overall signs of wellbeing. Menstrual trackers are among the most downloaded medical apps with over 100 million downloads worldwide for similar applications.

Oohvie offers unique features over competitive menstrual tracking apps, including the ability to connect with a user's healthcare providers and share menstrual cycle data. This important information allows gynecologists to better evaluate patients for the causes of hormonal irregularities, infertility, pelvic pain, endometriosis, and many other medical conditions and provides data that could help identify gynecological problems such as fibroids, polyps, cervical or uterine cancer. Oohvie users also have access to a health forum designed specifically for women, covering topics such as contraception, menopause, hormones, pregnancy, sexual health, and pelvic infections.

Oohvie, unlike other menstrual tracking applications, offers two ways to communicate about their health, through a standard classic forum or using our exclusive real time chat where women can discuss with other Oohvie users their experiences with birth control pills, menstrual symptoms, and other issues in private. In addition, users can purchase name brand feminine hygiene products that are shipped directly to their home at significantly discounted prices. Users can also use the app to schedule reminders for taking birth control pills or hormones.

Oohvie focuses on tracking medical and patient information that is especially useful to a user's healthcare provider in delivering an accurate medical diagnosis. In addition to providing a way for women to keep track of their menstrual cycle, symptoms, weight, mood and other pertinent data, the application is able to predict when ovulation and future menses will occur.

Oohvie is available to iOS users for a free 30-day trial on the Apple Store or at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/oohvie/id1526460565. The Android version is scheduled for release in November. Users pay $9.99 per month or $49.99 per year (a 58% discount) to unlock all of Oohvie's features, including substantial discounts on purchases of feminine products that can cover the cost of the annual membership. Oohvie members will be automatically connected to their free HealthLynked Network account and can easily export their cycle data to their HealthLynked profile to share with their healthcare providers. Current Lynked Members will also receive a 10% discount on their Oohvie Subscription.

Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked, stated "I am excited to launch Oohvie. As an OB/GYN physician for over 25 years, I am committed to improving healthcare for women. Women are often the primary caregivers and they make sure other family members keep on track with routine healthcare screening. Introducing women to HealthLynked through Oohvie and the unique services it offers is very rewarding personally to my goal of transforming healthcare. We are offering a more comprehensive solution for women that integrates with their healthcare providers, provides important healthcare reminders, and saves them significant money on the feminine products they need."

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling and to fill last minute cancelations using the Company's "real time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov.

