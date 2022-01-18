HealthLynked Launches Updated Women's Health Application Oohvie with New Subscription Plans and Features

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK) a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connects doctors, patients, and medical data, today announced an update to Oohvie, its Application (App) for women's health that tracks menstrual cycles and other changes associated with ovulation.

Oohvie was released in November 2020 and currently has over 30,000 downloads. The updated version now offers users an annual subscription of $39.99 with a 7-day free trial, and $1 of every annual subscription will be donated to breast cancer research. Alternatively, users may subscribe for a monthly rate of $9.99.

Some of Oohvie's new features include a brand-new Feminine Health News section with articles written and approved by HealthLynked's medical professionals that give up-to-date women's health news, tips, and suggestions. Additionally, the updated App also provides a new intuitive onboarding process that helps new users customize the App for their period tracking and health profile.

Dr. Michael Dent, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Oohvie has been well received by women looking to track their menstrual cycles, get information on female health issues, plan for pregnancy, and more. We continue to make improvements in our user experience with the Application and plan to add more services in the future. The new subscription plans will ensure we continue to provide resources and support to our users while at the same time supporting breast cancer research."

Oohvie is available for download on both iOS and Android devices. You may download the Oohvie App with the following links:

Apple

Android

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent-pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling, and to fill last-minute cancelations using the Company's "real-time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov.

Investor Contact:

Lisa Fortuna or Josh Carroll

[email protected]

Other Contact:

George O'Leary

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(800)-928-7144, ext. 103

