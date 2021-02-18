HealthLynked Partners with athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Provide Mobile Patient Check-in and Efficient Record Sharing

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connects doctors, patients and medical data, today announced a partnership with athenahealth, Inc. (www.athenahealth.com) through athenahealth's Marketplace program.

As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace (marketplace.athenahealth.com), the newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing network of 120,000 healthcare providers to enable a better patient experience offering: patient check in via mobile devices, care management, care coordination and seamless sharing of medical records among multiple healthcare providers via the HealthLynked Network.

Dr. Michael Dent, Chief Executive Officer of HealthLynked, stated, "HealthLynked delivers a valuable service that empowers patients and providers to more efficiently share medical information and coordinate care management. The platform's suite of tools allows patients to receive a copy of their medical records after their visit and to easily share this information with their other healthcare providers from their mobile device. Patients now have access to all their medical records and can easily share this information among their current doctors or with a new healthcare provider immediately without the typical delay in record transfer that can take days or weeks."

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination and population health services for hospital and ambulatory clients. As a Marketplace partner, HealthLynked provides new solutions to established approaches in healthcare that improve care for our patient members, using AI and machine learning to provide personalized medical recommendations and optimize care coordination.

To learn more about HealthLynked's new integrated application, please visit its product listing page on the athenahealth Marketplace: marketplace.athenahealth.com/product/healthlynked.

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling and to fill last minute cancelations using the Company's "real time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov.

