HealthLynked Releases Recent "Future of Healthcare" Summit in Virtual Format

NAPLES, Florida, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK) a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connects doctors, patients, and medical data, today announced the release of their recent "Future of Healthcare" summit in a virtual format https://www.futureofhealthcaresummit.com. The event, held at the Arthrex Campus in Naples, Florida, from March 15-17th, brought thought leaders from around the world to Naples for a three-day event focusing on emerging healthcare technologies. The virtual summit featured twenty-nine lectures from leading experts in their fields covering: stem cells, regenerative medicine, anti-aging, cancer diagnosis, artificial intelligence, and advanced DNA testing. HealthLynked's dedication to improving healthcare recognizes that the education of patients and healthcare providers is an important part of their mission and their HealthLynked University website currently hosts over 100 educational videos on a wide range of medical topics.

Due to COVID-19 and the limited seating for the event, the virtual summit was created to meet the request of people that were unable to attend the event to view the content. The virtual event is separated into 7 key topics: Stem cells, Genomics, Cancer, Healthcare Technology, Lifestyle Therapies, The Future of Healthcare, and The Future Talks.

Featured Speakers and Topics:

Dr. Michael Dent:

How emerging technologies are transforming the way we consume and deliver healthcare



What is the Value of a Global Healthcare Network and what did we learn from Social Networks

Dr. Pam Hughes :

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy for traumatic Brain Injury and Stroke



New Dimensions in Etiologies and Treatment of Dementia

Bob Gasparini :

Cancer testing in America what questions can we answer



Moving beyond Theranos: Diagnosing Cancer using "Liquid Biopsy" testing

Dr. Eduardo Maristany :

Case Examples of Genomics in Healthcare



Genomics in Healthcare

Robert Mino JD :

Intellectual Property Law in the US

Dr. Phillip Mongelluzzo :

Identifying Tomorrow's Microvascular Disease Today

Dr. Mark Penn :

Inflammatory Markers for Defining Cardiovascular Risk

Dr Randy Miller :

An Introduction to Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine

Bob Gold :

Digital Therapeutics: Turning Care Plans into Lifestyle Therapies

Gagan Babber :

Will Ai Replace Your Doctor



Machine Learning Applied to Healthcare: Where is it Going?

Dr. Arnold Pallay :

Population genomics now and for the future



Revolutionizing genetics in the primary care office

Dr. Robert Marx :

The tissue Engineering Triangle and Flexmetrics Stem Cell harvesting



Bone regeneration Using Stem Cells

Dr. Chad Prodromos :

Stem Cells Revolutionizing Disease Treatment



Modern Stem Cell treatment

Ryan Smith :

Artificial Intelligence in Clinical Diagnostics



Introduction to Epigenetic Methylation and its impact on Preventative Health Longevity

Dr. Sharon Hausman-Cohen :

Genomics throughout the life span



The Answers are in the Code: Genomics and Brain Optimization

Dr. Arnold Pallay :

Population genomics now and for the future



Revolutionizing genetics in the primary care office

All twenty-nine lectures can be viewed by going to https://www.futureofhealthcaresummit.com. Registration for the virtual summit is only $49.99.

Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked stated, "The Future of Healthcare Summit was a huge success and the feedback we have received on the lectures and content has been exceptional. We have had many requests for the content to be made available by healthcare providers and others who were unable to attend due to COVID. The Virtual Summit was created to make the event available to a much larger audience. We plan to continue hosting the event in Naples on an annual basis and expect an even larger audience in 2022."

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent-pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling, and to fill last-minute cancelations using the Company's "real-time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

George O'Leary

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(800)-928-7144, ext. 103

William Hayde

Capital Markets Strategist

[email protected]

(631)-403-4337

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jim Hock

Hanover International Inc.

[email protected]

(760)-564-7400

SOURCE HealthLynked Corp.