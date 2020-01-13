HealthLytix Joins Nuance AI Marketplace for Diagnostic Imaging

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLytix ( www.healthlytix.com ), a healthcare technology company developing new advances in genetics and medical imaging to improve screening and early detection of cancer and neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that its CT CoPilot® application for head CT exams will be available on the Nuance® AI Marketplace, the first and largest portal with one-stop access to a wide range of AI diagnostic models within the industry's most widely used radiology reporting platform.

CT CoPilot is FDA-cleared advanced imaging software powered by AI that helps improve radiologist reading efficiency, measurement accuracy, and clinical confidence when reading head CT exams through three key features:

Automated Alignment for Standard Viewing Across Exams

CT CoPilot automatically generates consistently aligned multiplanar reformats on every study in near real-time using a powerful, atlas-based co-registration algorithm for improved reading efficiency.





Automated Subtraction Maps for Improved Conspicuity of Change

CT CoPilot automatically identifies and co-registers prior exams and generates a subtraction map to quickly and easily visualize density changes over time.





Automated Quantification of Intracranial Structures

CT CoPilot automatically segments and quantifies key clinical metrics, including lateral ventricle volume and midline shift index, to augment clinical decision-making.

The Nuance AI Marketplace functions like an app store dedicated to radiology. It gives AI model developers consolidated, at-scale access to users of Nuance PowerScribe™, the radiology reporting system trusted by approximately 80 percent of U.S. radiologists across more than 7,000 connected healthcare facilities. Radiologists can discover, test, and use AI models from within their familiar PowerScribe workflows to increase reporting efficiency and quality and to help care teams improve patient outcomes and healthcare costs. A built-in feedback channel lets users share real-world results with developers for model refinement and post-market surveillance. Hospital systems benefit with simplified purchasing and metrics showing AI model usage, costs, and performance.

"We're excited to join the Nuance AI Marketplace, which allows us to integrate our applications directly into the radiology workflow," said Nathan White, PhD, CEO of HealthLytix. "It offers us a single API to connect CT CoPilot to radiologists at thousands of healthcare facilities across the U.S. and streamlines the hospital IT implementation process. We look forward to offering additional applications through Nuance in the future."

About HealthLytix

At HealthLytix, we're developing cutting-edge advances in genetics and medical imaging to revolutionize disease screening and early detection so people can enjoy longer, healthier lives while reducing healthcare costs. Learn more about our personalized genetic tests and our advanced imaging solutions at www.healthlytix.com .

