healthŌme and Hannover Re Win 2024 Global Innovation Award for Genomics-Based Insurance Program

Award honors the integration of genomics into critical illness coverage, enhancing the value of life and critical illness products for insurers and policyholders.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- healthŌme®, Inc. , a leader in genomics-based precision health management, in partnership with Hannover Re , one of the world's top reinsurers, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Global Innovation Award in the Life | Health | Retirement category. Presented by the International Insurance Society (IIS) , Insurance Thought Leadership (ITL) , and Lloyd's , the award celebrates organizations driving transformative solutions to critical insurance and risk management challenges.

"Receiving the 2024 Global Innovation Award is a testament to healthŌme's dedication to advancing personalized, genomics-driven healthcare," said Darren Rowe, CEO of healthŌme. "The support from Hannover Re, our reinsurer, and Chubb, our exclusive distribution partner in the worksite, has been vital in providing solutions that prioritize a proactive approach to health-first insurance-based programs that reshape how the industry serves members."

This award acknowledges the notable impact of healthŌme's precision health management program. With support from Hannover Re, healthŌme successfully integrated genomics-based services into critical illness and life insurance, delivering an innovative solution to the personal insurance market. This collaboration demonstrates how healthŌme and Hannover Re empower insurers to push boundaries, improve product offerings, and enhance member engagement. By providing groundbreaking living benefit solutions, they also strengthen policyholder relationships, improve brand equity for insurance carriers, and drive better policy persistency, creating lasting value for insurers and their customers.

"We're thrilled to receive this prestigious award, in collaboration with our partner healthŌme, that recognizes our commitment to advancing medical care for the treatment of cancer patients," said Steve Najjar , Executive Vice President, Head of Health Solutions and General Counsel at Hannover Life Reassurance Company of America. "This partnership allows us to leverage genomic-based technologies and life insurance solutions to enhance patient care and support individuals in living longer, healthier lives."

In partnership with Chubb, healthŌme's innovative services are distributed through Chubb Workplace Benefits as Cancer Advocate Plus. healthŌme provides employees access to proactive, DNA-based precision health insights, a personalized medication optimization plan, and tailored cancer management support. Pairing these services provided by healthŌme with the insurance benefits offered by Chubb, Cancer Advocate Plus is redefining insurance with health-first solutions.

"This benefits partnership exemplifies our focus on innovating and delivering value for our customers," said Alex Faynberg , Division President, Chubb Workplace Benefits. "It's a proactive and personalized approach to combining precision health insights with cancer management support. And we are honored to offer this program to our broker partners and clients."

The recognition by the IIS underscores the significant strides made by healthŌme and its partners in integrating advanced genomics into insurance products, delivering enhanced value, and enabling personalized care for policyholders. In 2025, the product will also be available for individuals to purchase outside the workplace as Kadance Precision Health Management Program , further expanding access to precision health and highlighting a shared commitment to driving innovation and excellence in insurance and healthcare.

About healthŌme, Inc.

healthŌme, Inc. is a genomics-based, precision health navigation company operating at the intersection of life insurance, life science, and health management. With a fully integrated, in-house genetics lab, healthŌme is dedicated to simplifying and accelerating access to technologies and services that can dramatically alter an individual's health trajectory, with an initial focus on cancer. healthŌme designs and delivers tech-enabled, precision health management solutions through a network of life and critical insurance carriers. healthŌme and its subsidiary, Kailos Genetics , are based at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology in Huntsville, Alabama. To learn more, visit www.healthome.com and stay connected on LinkedIn .

About Hannover Re

Hannover Re is one of the world's leading reinsurers. It transacts all lines of property and casualty and life and health reinsurance and is present worldwide with more than 3,500 staff. German business of the Hannover Re Group is written by the subsidiary E+S Rück. Established in 1966, Hannover Re is recognized as a reliable partner for innovative risk solutions, exceptional customer intimacy and financial soundness. The rating agencies most relevant to the insurance industry have awarded both Hannover Re and E+S Rück outstanding financial strength ratings: Standard & Poor's AA- "Very Strong" and A.M. Best A+ "Superior".

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com .

