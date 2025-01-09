healthŌme, Inc. Announces Rename and Rebrand as Kadance, Inc.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- healthŌme®, Inc. , a pioneering genomics-based precision health management company, today announced its renaming and rebranding to Kadance, Inc. This transformative step embodies the company's dedication to creating a seamless, DNA-powered health ecosystem that integrates advanced genomic insights with precision health solutions.

"Just as each of our members' lives unfolds with unique rhythms, this rebrand marks a defining chapter for our company, aligning more closely with the distinct journeys of those we serve," said Darren Rowe , CEO of Kadance. "This transformation highlights our focus on creating harmony between genetic insights and actionable precision health solutions. Kadance guides our members through key health moments while providing the support, commitment, and innovation they trust."

Kadance: Purpose and Progress

Kadance represents more than a rebrand; it signifies a revitalized focus on offering accessible health management solutions supported by advanced technology and personalized human care. Kadance embodies the natural rhythm of life and health. As individuals navigate different stages of their health, Kadance provides living benefit services to guide members in making informed decisions throughout their health journey.

Name and Visual Identity: Precision and Connection

The Kadance name combines the concept of "cadence," a steady and recognizable beat, with "dance," which evokes movement and progression. Its distinctive "K" enhances its visual and phonetic uniqueness, making it stand out while reflecting the company's innovative and evolving approach to personalized health management.

Kadance's new visual identity reflects a commitment to innovation, connection, and care. The logo's modern, streamlined design captures the brand's forward-thinking approach, combining advanced genomics with personalized support to guide members throughout their lifetimes.

The bold Ember orange in the logo conveys energy and vitality, while the Marine accents provide a sense of trust and reliability. Together, they reflect Kadance's dedication to integrating advanced genomic insights with personalized support, ensuring individuals can confidently and clearly navigate their unique health journeys.

The tagline "Proactive. Precise. Personal." complements the logo and supports Kadance's commitment to making precision medicine accessible while providing proactive genomic testing and tailored care. It reflects Kadance's leadership in leveraging precision medicine to empower individuals with clear, actionable insights, enabling them to take control of their health with confidence.

Empowering Members With Genomics

"Kadance was created to help individuals take control of their health," said Kim Scott , CCO of Kadance. "As health ebbs and flows, our solutions provide access to critically important genomic-based diagnostic tests and a support network of compassionate experts to interpret these results. Our members are armed with the genetic information their healthcare teams need to be able to provide precision healthcare. This is the future of customized health solutions—proactive, personal, and precise."

Kadance redefines precision health management by delivering personalized solutions that empower individuals to make informed health decisions. Its offerings include proactive hereditary cancer risk testing, pharmacogenomic testing, and precision cancer management, which enable actionable visibility into hereditary cancer risk, optimized medication plans, and expert-led post-diagnostic services for more targeted treatment recommendations.

Kadance, with its fully integrated in-house genetics lab and partnerships with life and critical illness insurance carriers, delivers day-one living benefits, offering immediate value to members and keeping them engaged. By combining compassionate support with actionable genomic insights, Kadance makes precision health affordable and accessible to its members.

The rebranding is effective immediately, and the company has updated its digital presence to reflect this change. As the company moves forward, Kadance remains committed to simplifying healthcare navigation and improving lives through precision health management.

For more information, visit www.kadance.com and follow Kadance on LinkedIn for more updates.

About Kadance

Kadance is a genomics-based, precision health navigation company operating at the intersection of life insurance, life science, and health management. With a fully integrated, in-house genetics lab, Kadance is dedicated to simplifying and accelerating access to technologies and services that can dramatically alter an individual's health trajectory, with an initial focus on cancer and pharmacogenomics. Kadance designs and delivers tech-enabled, precision health management solutions through a network of life and critical insurance carriers. Kadance and its subsidiary, Kailos Genetics, LLC , are based at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology in Huntsville, Alabama.

