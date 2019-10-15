HealthMetrix Research Selects 2020 Medicare Advantage Plans for Exceptional Benefit Value & Overall Performance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare Advantage plans in 63 cities will be recognized for exceptional value in the design of their medical and Part D prescription drug benefits available effective January 1. The 2020 Senior Choice Gold Award recipients were selected from Medicare Advantage plans across all states and Puerto Rico based on cost-sharing analysis conducted by HealthMetrix Research Inc. and MedicareNewsWatch.com . The 2020 Senior Choice Gold Award selections include special recognition for plans achieving at least 3.5-star overall ratings for quality and performance as reported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

According to HealthMetrix Research Inc. president Alan Mittermaier:

"This prestigious consumer award is unique for considering both forward-looking cost-sharing along with the recently announced CMS quality and performance ratings. Each award recipient has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in the design of their 2020 Medicare plan benefits, copayments, deductibles and premiums including the Part D prescription drug benefits. Nearly 80% of the award recipients also achieved at least 4-star CMS overall ratings for exceptional performance that raises the bar for all Medicare Advantage competitors. HealthMetrix Research commends those organizations for this distinctive dual recognition."

The award criteria were based on 2020 benefits and cost-sharing features approved by Medicare for the selected plans as published on Medicare Plan Finder (www.Medicare.gov). These include applicable plan copayments, deductibles and premiums adjusted for beneficiaries' health status (Excellent, Good, Poor) and utilization of healthcare services. The HealthMetrix Research cost-sharing analysis is available at www.MedicareNewsWatch.com. HealthMetrix Research neither recommends nor endorses specific Medicare plans.

2020 Senior Choice Gold Award Recipients

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issues ratings annually on a 1-Star (lowest) to 5-Star (highest) scale.

East * Previous year Senior Choice Gold Award recipient



Albany MVP (4.5 Star) Atlanta Kaiser Permanente (5 Star) Baltimore Johns Hopkins Healthcare (3.5 Star) Boston Tufts Health Plan (5 Star) Charlotte Aetna* (4.5 Star) Concord NH United HealthCare (4 Star) Fort Myers Freedom Health (4.5 Star) Greensboro Aetna (4.5 Star) Harrisburg Highmark (4.5 Star) Jacksonville Florida Blue (5 Star) Naples Florida Blue (5 Star) New York City Area (Westchester)

(Nassau, Suffolk) MVP (4.5 Star)

Humana (3.5 Star) Pensacola Florida Blue (5 Star) Philadelphia Aetna* (4.5 Star) Pittsburgh Highmark* (4 Star) Raleigh FirstCarolinaCare* (4 Star) Rochester Aetna (4.5 Star) Saint Petersburg Ultimate Health Plan (4 Star) San Juan PR PMC* (4.5 Star) Springfield MA Tufts Health Plan (5 Star) Syracuse Aetna* (3.5 Star) Tallahassee United HealthCare* (4 Star) Tampa Humana (4.5 Star) Washington DC Cigna HealthSpring (3.5 Star) West Palm Beach MMM (4 Star) Wilmington DE Cigna HealthSpring (3.5 Star)



Midwest * Previous year Senior Choice Gold Award recipient



Akron Humana (4 Star) Birmingham VIVA Health (4.5 Star) Charleston WV Highmark (3.5 Star) Chattanooga United HealthCare (4.5 Star) Cleveland Humana (4 Star) Columbus United HealthCare (4.5 Star) Des Moines Aetna* (3.5 Star) Detroit HAP* (4 Star) Fort Wayne Humana (4 Star) Indianapolis Humana (4 Star) Knoxville United HealthCare (4.5 Star) Lansing HAP (4 Star) Little Rock WellCare (3.5 Star) Louisville WellCare (3.5 Star) Milwaukee Anthem (4 Star) Minneapolis-St. Paul Blue Cross Blue Shield* (4.5 Star) Mobile Blue Cross Blue Shield (4 Star) Montgomery VIVA Health (4.5 Star) New Orleans Humana (4.5 Star) Oklahoma City Humana (4 Star) Tulsa Generations Healthcare* (3.5 Star) Wichita United HealthCare (4 Star)



West * Previous year Senior Choice Gold Award recipient



Bakersfield Anthem (4 Star) Boise United HealthCare (4 Star) Colorado Springs Anthem (3.5 Stars) Denver Humana* (4.5 Star) El Paso Cigna HealthSpring* (4.5 Star) Fresno Health Net* (4 Star) Los Angeles Area (Los Angeles, Orange

San Bernardino, Riverside counties)

Ventura county

Alignment Health Plan* (4.5 Star)

WellCare (4 Star) Portland Kaiser Permanente (4.5 Star) Sacramento Alignment Health Plan* (4.5 Star) Salt Lake City Molina Healthcare* (3.5 Star) San Diego Alignment Health Plan* (4.5 Star) Seattle Amerigroup (3.5 Star) Stockton Alignment Health Plan* (4.5 Star)

www.MedicareNewsWatch.com

Contact: Alan Mittermaier, President - HealthMetrix Research Inc. 614-236-8345

SOURCE HealthMetrix Research Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hmos4seniors.com

