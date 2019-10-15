HealthMetrix Research Selects 2020 Medicare Advantage Plans for Exceptional Benefit Value & Overall Performance
Oct 15, 2019, 13:00 ET
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare Advantage plans in 63 cities will be recognized for exceptional value in the design of their medical and Part D prescription drug benefits available effective January 1. The 2020 Senior Choice Gold Award recipients were selected from Medicare Advantage plans across all states and Puerto Rico based on cost-sharing analysis conducted by HealthMetrix Research Inc. and MedicareNewsWatch.com. The 2020 Senior Choice Gold Award selections include special recognition for plans achieving at least 3.5-star overall ratings for quality and performance as reported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
According to HealthMetrix Research Inc. president Alan Mittermaier:
"This prestigious consumer award is unique for considering both forward-looking cost-sharing along with the recently announced CMS quality and performance ratings. Each award recipient has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in the design of their 2020 Medicare plan benefits, copayments, deductibles and premiums including the Part D prescription drug benefits. Nearly 80% of the award recipients also achieved at least 4-star CMS overall ratings for exceptional performance that raises the bar for all Medicare Advantage competitors. HealthMetrix Research commends those organizations for this distinctive dual recognition."
The award criteria were based on 2020 benefits and cost-sharing features approved by Medicare for the selected plans as published on Medicare Plan Finder (www.Medicare.gov). These include applicable plan copayments, deductibles and premiums adjusted for beneficiaries' health status (Excellent, Good, Poor) and utilization of healthcare services. The HealthMetrix Research cost-sharing analysis is available at www.MedicareNewsWatch.com. HealthMetrix Research neither recommends nor endorses specific Medicare plans.
2020 Senior Choice Gold Award Recipients
|
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issues ratings annually on a 1-Star (lowest) to 5-Star (highest) scale.
|
East
|
* Previous year Senior Choice Gold Award recipient
|
Albany
|
MVP (4.5 Star)
|
Atlanta
|
Kaiser Permanente (5 Star)
|
Baltimore
|
Johns Hopkins Healthcare (3.5 Star)
|
Boston
|
Tufts Health Plan (5 Star)
|
Charlotte
|
Aetna* (4.5 Star)
|
Concord NH
|
United HealthCare (4 Star)
|
Fort Myers
|
Freedom Health (4.5 Star)
|
Greensboro
|
Aetna (4.5 Star)
|
Harrisburg
|
Highmark (4.5 Star)
|
Jacksonville
|
Florida Blue (5 Star)
|
Naples
|
Florida Blue (5 Star)
|
New York City Area (Westchester)
|
MVP (4.5 Star)
|
Pensacola
|
Florida Blue (5 Star)
|
Philadelphia
|
Aetna* (4.5 Star)
|
Pittsburgh
|
Highmark* (4 Star)
|
Raleigh
|
FirstCarolinaCare* (4 Star)
|
Rochester
|
Aetna (4.5 Star)
|
Saint Petersburg
|
Ultimate Health Plan (4 Star)
|
San Juan PR
|
PMC* (4.5 Star)
|
Springfield MA
|
Tufts Health Plan (5 Star)
|
Syracuse
|
Aetna* (3.5 Star)
|
Tallahassee
|
United HealthCare* (4 Star)
|
Tampa
|
Humana (4.5 Star)
|
Washington DC
|
Cigna HealthSpring (3.5 Star)
|
West Palm Beach
|
MMM (4 Star)
|
Wilmington DE
|
Cigna HealthSpring (3.5 Star)
|
Midwest
|
* Previous year Senior Choice Gold Award recipient
|
Akron
|
Humana (4 Star)
|
Birmingham
|
VIVA Health (4.5 Star)
|
Charleston WV
|
Highmark (3.5 Star)
|
Chattanooga
|
United HealthCare (4.5 Star)
|
Cleveland
|
Humana (4 Star)
|
Columbus
|
United HealthCare (4.5 Star)
|
Des Moines
|
Aetna* (3.5 Star)
|
Detroit
|
HAP* (4 Star)
|
Fort Wayne
|
Humana (4 Star)
|
Indianapolis
|
Humana (4 Star)
|
Knoxville
|
United HealthCare (4.5 Star)
|
Lansing
|
HAP (4 Star)
|
Little Rock
|
WellCare (3.5 Star)
|
Louisville
|
WellCare (3.5 Star)
|
Milwaukee
|
Anthem (4 Star)
|
Minneapolis-St. Paul
|
Blue Cross Blue Shield* (4.5 Star)
|
Mobile
|
Blue Cross Blue Shield (4 Star)
|
Montgomery
|
VIVA Health (4.5 Star)
|
New Orleans
|
Humana (4.5 Star)
|
Oklahoma City
|
Humana (4 Star)
|
Tulsa
|
Generations Healthcare* (3.5 Star)
|
Wichita
|
United HealthCare (4 Star)
|
West
|
* Previous year Senior Choice Gold Award recipient
|
Bakersfield
|
Anthem (4 Star)
|
Boise
|
United HealthCare (4 Star)
|
Colorado Springs
|
Anthem (3.5 Stars)
|
Denver
|
Humana* (4.5 Star)
|
El Paso
|
Cigna HealthSpring* (4.5 Star)
|
Fresno
|
Health Net* (4 Star)
|
Los Angeles Area (Los Angeles, Orange
|
|
Portland
|
Kaiser Permanente (4.5 Star)
|
Sacramento
|
Alignment Health Plan* (4.5 Star)
|
Salt Lake City
|
Molina Healthcare* (3.5 Star)
|
San Diego
|
Alignment Health Plan* (4.5 Star)
|
Seattle
|
Amerigroup (3.5 Star)
|
Stockton
|
Alignment Health Plan* (4.5 Star)
Contact: Alan Mittermaier, President - HealthMetrix Research Inc. 614-236-8345
SOURCE HealthMetrix Research Inc.
Share this article