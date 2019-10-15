HealthMetrix Research Selects 2020 Medicare Advantage Plans for Exceptional Benefit Value & Overall Performance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare Advantage plans in 63 cities will be recognized for exceptional value in the design of their medical and Part D prescription drug benefits available effective January 1. The 2020 Senior Choice Gold Award recipients were selected from Medicare Advantage plans across all states and Puerto Rico based on cost-sharing analysis conducted by HealthMetrix Research Inc. and MedicareNewsWatch.com. The 2020 Senior Choice Gold Award selections include special recognition for plans achieving at least 3.5-star overall ratings for quality and performance as reported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

According to HealthMetrix Research Inc. president Alan Mittermaier:

"This prestigious consumer award is unique for considering both forward-looking cost-sharing along with the recently announced CMS quality and performance ratings. Each award recipient has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in the design of their 2020 Medicare plan benefits, copayments, deductibles and premiums including the Part D prescription drug benefits. Nearly 80% of the award recipients also achieved at least 4-star CMS overall ratings for exceptional performance that raises the bar for all Medicare Advantage competitors. HealthMetrix Research commends those organizations for this distinctive dual recognition."

The award criteria were based on 2020 benefits and cost-sharing features approved by Medicare for the selected plans as published on Medicare Plan Finder (www.Medicare.gov). These include applicable plan copayments, deductibles and premiums adjusted for beneficiaries' health status (Excellent, Good, Poor) and utilization of healthcare services. The HealthMetrix Research cost-sharing analysis is available at www.MedicareNewsWatch.com. HealthMetrix Research neither recommends nor endorses specific Medicare plans.

2020 Senior Choice Gold Award Recipients

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issues ratings annually on a 1-Star (lowest) to 5-Star (highest) scale.

East

* Previous year Senior Choice Gold Award recipient


Albany

MVP (4.5 Star)

Atlanta

Kaiser Permanente (5 Star)

Baltimore

Johns Hopkins Healthcare (3.5 Star)

Boston

Tufts Health Plan (5 Star)

Charlotte

Aetna* (4.5 Star)

Concord NH

United HealthCare (4 Star)

Fort Myers

Freedom Health (4.5 Star)

Greensboro

Aetna (4.5 Star)

Harrisburg

Highmark (4.5 Star)

Jacksonville

Florida Blue (5 Star)

Naples

Florida Blue (5 Star)

New York City Area (Westchester)
                                (Nassau, Suffolk)

MVP (4.5 Star)
Humana (3.5 Star)

Pensacola

Florida Blue (5 Star)

Philadelphia

Aetna* (4.5 Star)

Pittsburgh

Highmark* (4 Star)

Raleigh

FirstCarolinaCare* (4 Star)

Rochester

Aetna (4.5 Star)

Saint Petersburg

Ultimate Health Plan (4 Star)

San Juan PR

PMC* (4.5 Star)

Springfield MA

Tufts Health Plan (5 Star)

Syracuse

Aetna* (3.5 Star)

Tallahassee

United HealthCare* (4 Star)

Tampa

Humana (4.5 Star)

Washington DC

Cigna HealthSpring (3.5 Star)

West Palm Beach

MMM (4 Star)

Wilmington DE

Cigna HealthSpring (3.5 Star)



Midwest

* Previous year Senior Choice Gold Award recipient


Akron

Humana (4 Star)

Birmingham

VIVA Health (4.5 Star)

Charleston WV

Highmark (3.5 Star)

Chattanooga

United HealthCare (4.5 Star)

Cleveland

Humana (4 Star)

Columbus

United HealthCare (4.5 Star)

Des Moines

Aetna* (3.5 Star)

Detroit

HAP* (4 Star)

Fort Wayne

Humana (4 Star)

Indianapolis

Humana (4 Star)

Knoxville

United HealthCare (4.5 Star)

Lansing

HAP (4 Star)

Little Rock

WellCare (3.5 Star)

Louisville

WellCare (3.5 Star)

Milwaukee

Anthem (4 Star)

Minneapolis-St. Paul

Blue Cross Blue Shield* (4.5 Star)

Mobile

Blue Cross Blue Shield (4 Star)

Montgomery

VIVA Health (4.5 Star)

New Orleans

Humana (4.5 Star)

Oklahoma City

Humana (4 Star)

Tulsa

Generations Healthcare* (3.5 Star)

Wichita

United HealthCare (4 Star)


West

* Previous year Senior Choice Gold Award recipient


Bakersfield

Anthem (4 Star)

Boise

United HealthCare (4 Star)

Colorado Springs

Anthem (3.5 Stars)

Denver

Humana* (4.5 Star)

El Paso

Cigna HealthSpring* (4.5 Star)

Fresno

Health Net* (4 Star)

Los Angeles Area (Los Angeles, Orange
    San Bernardino, Riverside counties)
    Ventura county


Alignment Health Plan* (4.5 Star)
WellCare (4 Star)

Portland

Kaiser Permanente (4.5 Star)

Sacramento

Alignment Health Plan* (4.5 Star)

Salt Lake City

Molina Healthcare* (3.5 Star)

San Diego

Alignment Health Plan* (4.5 Star)

Seattle

Amerigroup (3.5 Star)

Stockton

Alignment Health Plan* (4.5 Star)

www.MedicareNewsWatch.com

Contact: Alan Mittermaier, President - HealthMetrix Research Inc. 614-236-8345

