HealthMetrix Research Selects 2022 Medicare Advantage Plans for Exceptional Benefit Value & Overall Performance
Oct 15, 2021, 11:00 ET
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare Advantage plans in 88 cities will be recognized for exceptional value in the design of their medical and Part D prescription drug benefits available effective January 1. The 2022 Senior Choice Gold Award recipients were selected from Medicare Advantage plans across all states and Puerto Rico based on cost-sharing analysis conducted by HealthMetrix Research Inc. and MedicareNewsWatch.com. The 2022 Senior Choice Gold Award selections include special recognition for plans achieving at least 3.5-star overall ratings for quality and performance as reported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
According to HealthMetrix Research Inc. president Alan Mittermaier:
"This is the only consumer award that considers both forward-looking cost-sharing along with the Medicare Advantage annual quality and performance star ratings. Each award recipient has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in the design of their 2022 Medicare plan benefits, copayments, deductibles and premiums including the Part D prescription drug benefits. Over 90% of the award recipients also achieved at least 4-star overall ratings for exceptional performance that raises the bar for all Medicare Advantage competitors. HealthMetrix Research commends each Medicare Advantage organization for this distinctive dual recognition."
The award criteria were based on 2022 benefits and cost-sharing features approved by Medicare for the selected plans as published on Medicare Plan Finder (www.Medicare.gov). These include applicable plan copayments, deductibles and premiums adjusted for beneficiaries' health status (Excellent, Good, Poor) and utilization of healthcare services. The HealthMetrix Research cost-sharing analysis is available at www.MedicareNewsWatch.com. HealthMetrix Research neither recommends nor endorses specific Medicare Advantage plans.
2022 Senior Choice Gold Award Recipients
|
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issues ratings annually on a 1-Star (lowest) to 5-Star (highest) scale.
|
East
|
* Previous year Senior Choice Gold Award recipient
|
Albany
|
Humana (4 Star)
|
Baltimore
|
Kaiser Permanente* (5 Star)
|
Boston
|
Fallon Health (5 Star)
|
Bradenton
|
Humana (4.5 Star)
|
Buffalo
|
Humana (4.5 Star)
|
Burlington VT
|
MVP Health Care (4.5 Star)
|
Charleston SC
|
Humana (4 Star)
|
Charlotte
|
Blue Cross Blue Shield (4.5 Star)
|
Columbia SC
|
Humana* (4 Star)
|
Concord NH
|
Martin's Point (5 Star)
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
Solis HealthCare (4 Star)
|
Fort Myers
|
Freedom Health (4.5 Star)
|
Greensboro
|
CIGNA* (4 Star)
|
Harrisburg
|
Highmark* (5 Star)
|
Hartford
|
CarePartners (4.5 Star)
|
Jacksonville
|
Humana (4.5 Star)
|
Miami
|
CarePlus (5 Star)
|
Naples
|
Florida Blue (4.5 Star)
|
New York City Metro
Westchester county (NY)
|
MVP (4.5 Star)
|
Ocala
|
Humana (4.5 Star)
|
Orlando
|
Humana (4.5 Star)
|
Pensacola
|
Humana (4.5 Star)
|
Philadelphia
|
Health Partners Plans* (4 Star)
|
Pittsburgh
|
Highmark* (5 Star)
|
Portland ME
|
Anthem (4 Star)
|
Richmond VA
|
Anthem (4 Star)
|
Rochester
|
MVP Health Care (4.5 Star)
|
San Juan PR
|
Triple S (4.5 Star)
|
Springfield MA
|
Fallon Health (4.5 Star)
|
Syracuse
|
Humana* (4.5 Star)
|
Tallahassee
|
United HealthCare* (4.5 Star)
|
Tampa-Saint Petersburg
|
Optimum Healthcare (5 Star)
|
Washington DC
|
United HealthCare (4 Star)
|
West Palm Beach
|
Solis HealthCare (4 Star)
|
Midwest
|
* Previous year Senior Choice Gold Award recipient
|
Akron
|
Anthem* (4.5 Star)
|
Birmingham
|
Humana* (4 Star)
|
Charleston WV
|
Highmark (4.5 Star)
|
Chattanooga
|
United HealthCare* (5 Star)
|
Chicago
|
Humana* (4 Star)
|
Cincinnati
|
Anthem* (4.5 Star)
|
Cleveland
|
Anthem* (4.5 Star)
|
Columbus
|
Anthem* (4.5 Star)
|
Dayton
|
Anthem* (4.5 Star)
|
Des Moines
|
United HealthCare* (5 Star)
|
Detroit
|
HAP* (4.5 Star)
|
Grand Rapids
|
HAP* (4.5 Star)
|
Jackson MS
|
CIGNA* (4.5 Star)
|
Knoxville
|
United HealthCare* (5 Star)
|
Lansing
|
Physicians Health Plan* (4.5 Star)
|
Little Rock
|
Humana (4 Star)
|
Louisville
|
Anthem (4 Star)
|
Madison
|
Humana (4.5 Star)
|
Memphis
|
Humana* (5 Star)
|
Milwaukee
|
Anthem (4.5 Star)
|
Minneapolis-St. Paul
|
Blue Cross Blue Shield (4.5 Star)
|
Montgomery
|
VIVA (5 Star)
|
Oklahoma City
|
Humana* (4.5 Star)
|
Omaha
|
Humana* (4.5 Star)
|
St. Louis
|
Essence Healthcare* (5 Star)
|
Toledo
|
Anthem* (4.5 Star)
|
Tulsa
|
Humana (4.5 Star)
|
Wichita
|
United HealthCare* (4.5 Star)
|
West
|
* Previous year Senior Choice Gold Award recipient
|
Boise
|
United HealthCare* (4.5 Star)
|
Dallas-Fort Worth
|
Humana (4.5 Stars)
|
Denver-Colorado Springs
|
Bright Health (3.5 Star)
|
Honolulu
|
Humana* (4 Star)
|
Houston
|
Humana (4.5 Star)
|
Los Angeles (Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Riverside, Ventura counties)
|
Central Health Medicare Plan* (3.5 Star)
|
Modesto
|
Alignment Health Plan (4 Star)
|
Portland
|
PacificSource* (4 Star)
|
San Antonio
|
United HealthCare* (5 Star)
|
San Francisco
|
Alignment Health Plan* (4 Star)
|
San Jose
|
Alignment Health Plan* (4 Star)
|
San Mateo
|
Central Health Medicare Plan (3.5 Star)
|
Santa Fe
|
Humana* (4.5 Star)
|
Stockton
|
Alignment Health Plan* (4 Star)
Source: HealthMetrix Research Inc. www.MedicareNewsWatch.com
Contact: Alan Mittermaier, President - HealthMetrix Research Inc. 614-236-8345
SOURCE HealthMetrix Research Inc.
