HealthMetrix Research Selects 2023 Medicare Advantage Plans for Exceptional Benefit Value & Overall Performance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare Advantage+Part D plans in 90 cities will be recognized for exceptional value in the design of their medical and Part D prescription drug benefits available effective January 1. The 2023 Senior Choice Gold Award recipients were selected from Medicare Advantage plans across all states and Puerto Rico based on cost-sharing analysis conducted by HealthMetrix Research Inc. and posted on MedicareNewsWatch.com . The 2023 Senior Choice Gold Award selections include recognition for plans achieving at least 3.5-star overall ratings for quality and performance as reported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

According to HealthMetrix Research Inc. president Alan Mittermaier:

"The heightened concerns about inflation and its impact on health care out-of-pocket costs weighs heavily on Medicare beneficiaries regardless of socioeconomic status. The annual Senior Choice Gold Award highlights both forward-looking 2023 cost-sharing along with past quality and performance ratings. Each award recipient has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in the design of their 2023 Medicare plan benefits, copayments, deductibles and premiums including the Part D prescription drug benefits. Over 75% of the award recipients also achieved at least 4-star overall CMS ratings for exceptional performance. HealthMetrix Research appreciates those informed Medicare beneficiaries who rely annually on this independent recognition when considering their Medicare Advantage+Part D options."

The award criteria were based on 2023 core benefits and cost-sharing features approved by Medicare for the selected plans as published on Medicare Plan Finder (www.Medicare.gov). These include applicable plan copayments, deductibles and premiums adjusted for beneficiaries' health status (Excellent, Good, Poor) and utilization of healthcare services. The HealthMetrix Research cost-sharing analysis is available at www.MedicareNewsWatch.com. HealthMetrix Research neither recommends nor endorses specific Medicare Advantage plans.

2023 Senior Choice Gold Award Recipients

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issues ratings annually on a 1-Star (lowest) to 5-Star (highest) scale.

East * Previous 2022 Senior Choice Gold Award recipient

Atlanta Anthem (3.5 Star) Baltimore United HealthCare (5 Star) Bradenton Humana* (4.5 Star) Buffalo Humana* (4 Star) Burlington VT MVP Health Care* (5 Star) Charleston SC Molina Healthcare (3.5 Star) Charlotte Blue Cross Blue Shield* (4.5 Star) Columbia SC Humana* (4.5 Star) Fort Lauderdale Solis HealthCare* (3.5 Star) Fort Myers Freedom Health* (4.5 Star) Greensboro Alignment Health Plan (5 Star) Harrisburg Highmark* (5 Star) Jacksonville Simply Healthcare (4.5 Star) Naples Freedom Health* (4.5 Star) New York City Metro Area

Bronx, Kings, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Is.

Nassau, Suffolk counties

Bergen, Hudson, Passaic, Union NJ counties Healthfirst (3.5 Star)

Humana (4 Star)

WellCare (3.5 Star)

Ocala Devoted Health (4.5 Star) Orlando Devoted Health (4.5 Star) Pensacola Florida Blue (3.5 Star) Philadelphia Aetna (4.5 Star) Pittsburgh Highmark* (5 Star) Portland ME WellCare (3.5 Star) Raleigh Alignment Health Plan (5 Star) Richmond VA Optima Health (4 Star) Rochester Humana (4 Star) San Juan PR Humana (4.5 Star) Springfield MA Blue Cross Blue Shield (4 Star) Syracuse Aetna (3.5 Star) Tallahassee Capital Health Plan (4.5 Star) Tampa-Saint Petersburg Optimum Healthcare* (5 Star) Washington DC

Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax VA counties United HealthCare* (4 Star)

Optima Health* (4 Star) West Palm Beach Humana (4.5 Star) Wilmington DE Humana (4.5 Star) Winston-Salem Alignment Health Plan (5 Star)



Midwest * Previous 2022 Senior Choice Gold Award recipient Akron Anthem* (4.5 Star) Baton Rouge Peoples Health (5 Star) Charleston WV Highmark* (5 Star) Chicago Blue Cross & Blue Shield (3.5 Star) Cincinnati Paramount Elite (4.5 Star) Cleveland Anthem* (4.5 Star) Columbus Anthem* (4.5 Star) Davenport MediGold (4.5 Star) Dayton Paramount Elite (4.5 Star) Des Moines MediGold (4.5 Star) Detroit HAP* (4.5 Star) Grand Rapids HAP* (4.5 Star) Jackson MS CIGNA* (4.5 Star) Knoxville Humana (5 Star) Lansing Physicians Health Plan* (4.5 Star) Little Rock Humana (4.5 Star) Louisville Humana (4.5 Star) Madison Humana* (4.5 Star) Milwaukee Humana (4.5 Star) Minneapolis-St. Paul United HealthCare (3.5 Star) Montgomery VIVA* (5 Star) New Orleans Peoples Health (5 Star) Oklahoma City Blue Cross & Blue Shield (3.5 Star) Omaha Humana* (4.5 Star) St. Louis United HealthCare (4.5 Star) Toledo Devoted Health (5 Star) Tulsa Blue Cross & Blue Shield (3.5 Star) West * Previous 2022 Senior Choice Gold Award recipient Albuquerque Humana (4.5 Star) Bakersfield Humana (4 Star) Billings PacificSource (4 Star) Boise Saint Alphonsus Health Plan (3.5 Star) Denver-Colorado Springs Humana* (4.5 Star) Fresno Central Health Medicare Plan (3.5 Star) Honolulu Humana* (4.5 Star) Houston Devoted Health (4.5 Star) Las Vegas Alignment Health Plan (3.5 Star) Los Angeles Metro Area

Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside counties

San Bernardino, Ventura counties

SCAN Health Plan (4.5 Star)

Central Health Medicare Plan (3.5 Star)

Modesto Alignment Health Plan (4 Star) Oakland Central Health Medicare Plan (3.5 Star) Phoenix CIGNA (4 Star) Portland Humana (4.5 Star) Reno Alignment Health Plan (3.5 Star) Sacramento Alignment Health Plan (4 Star) Salt Lake City Humana (4 Star) San Diego SCAN Health Plan (4.5 Star) San Francisco Alignment Health Plan* (4 Star) San Jose Central Health Medicare Plan (3.5 Star) San Mateo Central Health Medicare Plan (3.5 Star) Santa Fe Humana* (4.5 Star) Stockton Central Health Medicare Plan (3.5 Star) Tucson Amerigroup (3.5 Star)

