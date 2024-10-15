HealthMetrix Research Selects 2025 Medicare Advantage Plans for Exceptional Benefit Value & Overall Performance

Oct 15, 2024, 14:03 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare Advantage+Part D plans in 47 states and Puerto Rico will be recognized for exceptional value in the design of their medical and Part D prescription drug benefits available effective January 1. The 2025 Senior Choice Gold Award recipients were selected from Medicare Advantage plans across over 100 markets based on cost-sharing analysis conducted by HealthMetrix Research Inc. posted on MedicareNewsWatch.com. The 2025 Senior Choice Gold Award selections include recognition for plans achieving at least 3.5-star overall ratings for quality and performance as reported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). 

According to HealthMetrix Research Inc. president Alan Mittermaier:

"The continuing concerns about inflation and its impact on health care out-of-pocket costs weighs heavily on Medicare beneficiaries regardless of socioeconomic status. The annual Senior Choice Gold Award highlights both forward-looking 2025 cost-sharing along with past quality and performance ratings. Each award recipient has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in the design of their 2025 Medicare plan benefits, copayments, deductibles and premiums including the Part D prescription drug benefits. Over 60% of the award recipients also achieved at least 4-star overall CMS ratings for exceptional performance. HealthMetrix Research understands the importance of providing this independent recognition as Medicare beneficiaries consider their 2025 Medicare Advantage+Part D options."

The award criteria were based on 2025 core benefits and cost-sharing features approved by Medicare for the selected plans as published on Medicare Plan Finder (www.Medicare.gov). These include applicable plan copayments, deductibles and premiums adjusted for beneficiaries' health status (Excellent, Good, Poor) and utilization of healthcare services. The HealthMetrix Research cost-sharing analysis is available at www.MedicareNewsWatch.com. HealthMetrix Research neither recommends nor endorses specific Medicare Advantage plans.

The following 30 Medicare Advantage sponsors are recognized for "Excellence in 2025 Medicare Benefits Value & Performance".

2025 Senior Choice Gold Award Recipients and States

Aetna

RI

Alignment Health Plan

CA, NC, NV

Astiva Health

CA

Blue Cross Blue Shield-Montana

MT

Blue Cross Blue Shield-Nebraska

NE

Blue Cross Blue Shield-North Carolina

NC

Blue Cross Blue Shield-Oklahoma

OK

Blue Cross Blue Shield-South Carolina

SC

CarePlus Health Plans

FL

Cigna Healthcare

TX

Essence Healthcare

AR, KY, MO

Excellus Health Plan

NY

Florida Blue

FL

Freedom Health

FL

Health Alliance Plan

MI

Healthfirst

NY

Highmark

DE, PA, WV

Humana

AL, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA,
ME, MO, MS, NJ, NM, NY, TN, TX, VA, WA, WI

Imperial Health Plan

CA

Leon Health

FL

Mass General Brigham Health Plan

MA

MCS Classicare

PR

Medical Mutual of Ohio

OH

SCAN Health Plan

AZ

Sanford Health Plan

ND, SD

Select Health

UT

UCare

MN

United Healthcare

DC, FL, ID, MD, NH, WY

University of Michigan Health Plan

MI

Zing Health

IN, MI OH, TN

Contact: Alan Mittermaier, President HealthMetrix Research Inc. 614-236-8345

