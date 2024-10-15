HealthMetrix Research Selects 2025 Medicare Advantage Plans for Exceptional Benefit Value & Overall Performance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare Advantage+Part D plans in 47 states and Puerto Rico will be recognized for exceptional value in the design of their medical and Part D prescription drug benefits available effective January 1. The 2025 Senior Choice Gold Award recipients were selected from Medicare Advantage plans across over 100 markets based on cost-sharing analysis conducted by HealthMetrix Research Inc. posted on MedicareNewsWatch.com . The 2025 Senior Choice Gold Award selections include recognition for plans achieving at least 3.5-star overall ratings for quality and performance as reported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

According to HealthMetrix Research Inc. president Alan Mittermaier:

"The continuing concerns about inflation and its impact on health care out-of-pocket costs weighs heavily on Medicare beneficiaries regardless of socioeconomic status. The annual Senior Choice Gold Award highlights both forward-looking 2025 cost-sharing along with past quality and performance ratings. Each award recipient has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in the design of their 2025 Medicare plan benefits, copayments, deductibles and premiums including the Part D prescription drug benefits. Over 60% of the award recipients also achieved at least 4-star overall CMS ratings for exceptional performance. HealthMetrix Research understands the importance of providing this independent recognition as Medicare beneficiaries consider their 2025 Medicare Advantage+Part D options."

The award criteria were based on 2025 core benefits and cost-sharing features approved by Medicare for the selected plans as published on Medicare Plan Finder (www.Medicare.gov). These include applicable plan copayments, deductibles and premiums adjusted for beneficiaries' health status (Excellent, Good, Poor) and utilization of healthcare services. The HealthMetrix Research cost-sharing analysis is available at www.MedicareNewsWatch.com. HealthMetrix Research neither recommends nor endorses specific Medicare Advantage plans.

The following 30 Medicare Advantage sponsors are recognized for "Excellence in 2025 Medicare Benefits Value & Performance".

2025 Senior Choice Gold Award Recipients and States

Aetna RI Alignment Health Plan CA, NC, NV Astiva Health CA Blue Cross Blue Shield-Montana MT Blue Cross Blue Shield-Nebraska NE Blue Cross Blue Shield-North Carolina NC Blue Cross Blue Shield-Oklahoma OK Blue Cross Blue Shield-South Carolina SC CarePlus Health Plans FL Cigna Healthcare TX Essence Healthcare AR, KY, MO Excellus Health Plan NY Florida Blue FL Freedom Health FL Health Alliance Plan MI Healthfirst NY Highmark DE, PA, WV Humana AL, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA,

ME, MO, MS, NJ, NM, NY, TN, TX, VA, WA, WI Imperial Health Plan CA Leon Health FL Mass General Brigham Health Plan MA MCS Classicare PR Medical Mutual of Ohio OH SCAN Health Plan AZ Sanford Health Plan ND, SD Select Health UT UCare MN United Healthcare DC, FL, ID, MD, NH, WY University of Michigan Health Plan MI Zing Health IN, MI OH, TN

www.MedicareNewsWatch.com

Contact: Alan Mittermaier, President HealthMetrix Research Inc. 614-236-8345

SOURCE HealthMetrix Research Inc.