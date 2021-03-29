HealthMine and Pulse8 Form Strategic Partnership to Improve Health Plan Performance and Member Experience

DALLAS, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthMine, a leader in technology-enabled member engagement and rewards solutions, and Veradigm/Pulse8, a cutting-edge healthcare analytics and technology company, announced a strategic partnership to assist health plans and providers in Medicare, Medicaid, Marketplace, and Commercial health insurance programs. The strategic partnership will focus on improving risk adjustment and quality performance and aligns HealthMine's scalable, member-centric Star Ratings and quality improvement solutions with Pulse8's best-in-class risk adjustment data platform.

By empowering member data coordination and needs across disparate systems and departments, plan operations leaders in both Quality and Risk Adjustment can work from one playbook when engaging members to close care gaps. Never before have these two revenue-centric silos come together in a manner that dramatically improves member experience and plan success simultaneously.

"HealthMine is excited to integrate our next-gen member engagement solutions with Veradigm/Pulse8's best-in-class analytics and provider engagement technology to offer the industry a full spectrum of real-time gap closure initiatives," said Bryce Williams, President & CEO of HealthMine. "We are excited to help plans drive optimal interventions, and ultimately, to help members and health plans achieve the Triple Aim goal of improved health outcomes, positive experiences, and well-managed medical spend."

"This partnership helps plans achieve high-quality, whole-person care by using real-time data to drive the next best action across the full spectrum of Stars, quality, coding, and documentation needs," said Melissa Smith, EVP of Consulting & Professional Services at HealthMine. "We've been helping plans embrace this strategic approach to 'silo-bust' Stars, quality, and risk adjustment efforts for years, and this new technology-enabled partnership will seamlessly and efficiently provide the tactical mechanism to operationalize this vision."

Installed now across leading Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, Commercial, and ACA plans, HealthMine's sophisticated platform enables clients to aggregate clinical and non-clinical data, segment populations based on conditions or measures, personalize member engagement efforts to simultaneously fit the population's demographic and the plan's needs, engage members digitally to encourage members to take needed action, and measure the effectiveness of each intervention.

Veradigm/Pulse8 enables both health plans and at-risk providers to achieve precise risk and quality scores in the Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, and ACA Commercial markets as well as with Value-Based Payment models for Medicare.

"Veradigm and Pulse8 are thrilled to be partnering with HealthMine to offer this next level member engagement solution to our customers," said Scott Filiault, Co-President & Chief Revenue Officer at Pulse8. "Pulse8's goal is to reduce waste and eliminate unnecessary costs for health plans, and this new cross-platform communication is a perfect pairing to help close critical gaps in care with the right intervention at the right time, and only if needed."

Health plans with significant growth, retention, and profitability targets can now leverage a connected and integrated quality and risk adjustment improvement platform to deliver vastly more coordinated programs. HealthMine and Veradigm/Pulse8 expect this collaboration to drive 5-Star member experiences by directing members to the most valuable and critical interventions in a coordinated fashion.

About HealthMine

HealthMine is the industry's leading quality improvement solution focused on empowering people to take the right actions to improve their health. We build personalized, ongoing member engagement strategies for health plans in all lines of business. These strategies are delivered via our SaaS-based, always-on platform that drives health actions through customized triggers for clinical, pharmacy, and CAHPS and HOS measures. When paired with intelligent incentives and rewards, the net result is improved outcomes and well-managed medical spend. In addition, HealthMine clients have transparency into real-time, actionable insights on the success of member engagement and satisfaction initiatives, as well as the ability to identify and prioritize areas of opportunity to improve quality measures and Star Ratings. Connect with HealthMine on LinkedIn and learn more at www.HealthMine.com.

About Veradigm®:

Veradigm is an integrated data systems and services company that combines data-driven clinical insights with actionable tools to help healthcare stakeholders improve the quality, efficiency, and value of healthcare delivery— including biopharma, health plans, healthcare providers, health technology partners, and most importantly, the patients they serve. We are dedicated to simplifying the complicated healthcare system with next-generation healthcare solutions. This is how we are transforming health, insightfully. To learn more, visit www.veradigm.com. Veradigm® is a business unit of Allscripts.

About Pulse8:

Pulse8 is a Healthcare Analytics and Technology Company delivering complete visibility into the efficacy of your Risk Adjustment, Quality, and Pharmacy Benefit Management programs. We enable health plans and providers to eliminate waste and achieve the greatest financial impact in the Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and ACA Commercial markets as well as with Value-Based Payment models for Medicare. Our advanced analytic methodologies and flexible business intelligence tools offer real-time visibility into member behavior and provider performance. Pulse8's Illumin8 Active Intelligence™ platform offers a suite of uniquely pragmatic solutions that are powered by our patent-pending Dynamic Intervention Planning to deliver the most cost-effective and appropriate interventions for closing gaps in documentation, coding, and quality. For more company information or to schedule a demo, please [email protected].

Pulse8, Inc. is an affiliate of Veradigm®

SOURCE HealthMine, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.healthmine.com

