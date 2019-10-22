HealthMine Appoints Amy Lung Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthMine, the health action engagement company, announced Amy Lung has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. Lung is an expert in driving quality improvement through data-driven member and provider engagement strategies. She has extensive experience working between health plans and provider organizations, and has designed multi-year, sustainable quality improvement programs for several healthcare organizations.

In her fourteen-year career, Lung has been instrumental in building quality improvement teams that achieved and sustained top quality ratings including a 4.0 Star Rating in Medicare Advantage and 4.0 NCQA Medicaid Health Plan Rating. She has led the strategy for top-rated Medicaid health plan performance, collaborated to win two state Medicaid RFPs. Her contributions have been instrumental in capturing significant revenue return in Medicare Star Programs and Medicaid Withhold Programs.

Lung joins HealthMine from Meridian Health Plan where she served as Vice President of Quality since 2016. Prior to that, she was in the California market for ten years where she led the Quality Improvement program at Blue Shield of California, worked at Hill Physicians Medical Group in both Contracting and Network Management roles, and led quality collaboratives between payers and providers at the California Quality Collaborative at Pacific Business Group on Health.

According to Bryce Williams, president and CEO of HealthMine, "Amy's expertise is an advantage to our clients and company who will benefit from her deep knowledge and proven track record in meeting and exceeding performance goals for plans. She understands how to leverage member data to drive engagement and continuous improvement. Plus, she has tackled some of the toughest member engagement problems in healthcare with her passion for Medicaid, a health population comprised of those who are often hard to reach and motivate."

Added Lung, "HealthMine has a best-in-class, personalized member engagement technology platform that uses advanced algorithms to combine population health and quality improvement disciplines. Having been on the plan and provider side, I believe that HealthMine is well positioned to assure plans succeed in meeting and exceeding goals through several different modalities to engage and reward members. Plans and provider organizations that are early adopters of digital transformation will far surpass those that continue to do the same things and expect a different result. It's an exciting time to be in healthcare – and the right time for HealthMine to make a difference."

Lung is a national conference speaker, specialized in teaching the art and science of health improvement. She is certified as an Improvement Advisor from the Institute of Healthcare Improvement and holds a LEAN for Healthcare certification through UCLA extension. Her experience and capabilities from these specialized trainings help her to derive data-driven strategies that produce measurable results.

