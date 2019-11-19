HealthMine COO Amy Lung-- a Nationally-Recognized Expert on Member Driven and Provider Engagement Strategies-- to Conduct AHIP Webinar on November 21st

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthMine's COO, Amy Lung, a nationally-recognized expert on member driven quality improvement strategies, will be conducting an AHIP Webinar on November 21, 2019, 2-3pm eastern time. The title of the webinar is "Continuous Health Action Engagement to Maximize Quality Improvement." Lung is a healthcare executive with 14 years' experience focused on Quality Improvement through data-driven member and provider engagement strategies. HealthMine is a health action engagement company. To enroll for the webinar, please go to https://www.ahip.org/events/continuous-health-engagement-to-maximize-quality-improvement/.

Attendees will learn how to do the following:

Target high-value parts of member populations

Maximize engagement utilizing multiple modalities based on understanding the data

Coordinate touchpoints for intervention success and promoting member satisfaction

Create a data-driven member engagement strategy to maximize resources

Measure and continually monitor interventions to see if they are impactful

Lung's passion to improve the quality of health care will help healthcare executives maximize their tactical and strategic planning for member engagement strategies to drive quality performance, "I have walked in the shoes of many health plan quality improvement strategists designing multi-year, sustainable quality improvement programs for several organizations - in achieving and sustaining 4.0 Star Ratings in Medicare Advantage, 4.0 NCQA Medicaid Health Plan Ratings for top-rated Medicaid Plan Performance and capturing significant revenue return in Medicaid Withhold Programs. Our goal is to provide insight into using technology and data analytics to drive improved and personalized member engagement for the quality outcomes we all desire to deliver."

Lung is also certified as an Improvement Advisor from the Institute of Healthcare Improvement and holds a LEAN for Healthcare certification through UCLA extension.

About AHIP

AHIP is the national association whose members provide coverage for health care and related services to millions of Americans every day. Through these offerings, we improve and protect the health and financial security of consumers, families, businesses, communities and the nation. We are committed to market-based solutions and public-private partnerships that improve affordability, value, access, and well-being for consumers. Visit www.ahip.org for more information.

About HealthMine, Inc.

HealthMine offers a dynamic member engagement solution that motivates members through multiple modalities to continuously complete health actions, while diligently monitoring them for continued satisfaction. Its powerful intelligence platform was originally built inside a Value-Based Insurance Design (VBID) health plan— designed to aggregate data and utilize advanced algorithms to combine population health and quality improvement disciplines to help plans thrive. Our personalized solution can help enhance or supplement targeted member engagement strategies through smart rewards distribution and fulfillment. HealthMine is online at www.healthmine.com

