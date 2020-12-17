Healthmonix and Fusion5 Partner to Drive Value-Based Care

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare analytics and value-based care driver Healthmonix, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Fusion5 Healthcare Solutions, a leader in value-based care (VBC) solutions. The alliance enables both firms to expand their services and better support clinicians as they participate in value-based care programs such as the Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) and Advanced Alternative Payment Models (APMS) such as the Bundled Payments for Care Improvement- Advanced (BPCI-A) program. The joint venture comes on the heels of the Center for Medicare & Medicaid's 2021 Final Rule which emphasizes its continued goal to "reward high-quality treatment of patients and increase opportunities for Advanced APM participation," and to "reduce MIPS reporting burden and increase efficiencies."

"We are excited to be working with Fusion5 and to leverage their expertise to drive our ongoing focus on value-based care solutions," says Lauren Patrick, president and CEO of Healthmonix. "By combining the expertise of both companies in navigating the complexity of requirements for programs such as MIPS, Fusion5 can further optimize provider performance and maximize reimbursement and incentives for top performers," says Fusion5 CEO Jim Gera.