Healthmonix Launches Audiology QCDR for MIPS Participation

"Prior to partnering with Healthmonix, we struggled about 11 years with measure development," says Kim Cavitt, past president and consultant for the ADA. "Healthmonix has been a better partner than we ever could have imagined in terms of helping audiology create robust, meaningful measures. We are thrilled about the opportunity the Audiology Clinical Registry provides to deliver improved patient outcomes and care, help audiologists uncover their eligibility for Medicare reimbursements, and ultimately to show the value of audiology services in the healthcare delivery model."

Healthmonix and the ADA will continue partnering on measure development and will combine intelligence to drive increased practice efficiencies, improved patient care, and larger returns from MIPS, through actionable value-based care data analytics.

About Healthmonix

Since 2005, the Healthmonix suite of products have been assisting health systems, medical groups and payors across the country in driving value-based care solutions. Leveraging cloud-based software focused on quality improvement, Healthmonix builds systems that are streamlined to collect data relevant to a facility's improvement goals, transforms it into knowledge and then turn that information into measurable improvement of patient health outcomes. With MIPSpro®, a Top 5 CMS MIPS Qualified Registry & QCDR, Healthmonix has reported to CMS for over 50,000 providers. Healthmonix's newest solutions include deep, revenue-generating analytics and insights around Cost performance, and reporting support for participants in APM programs including Primary Care First, APM Performance Pathway and Bundled Payments for Care Improvement- Advanced. For more information about Healthmonix products and services, visit www.Healthmonix.com.

About the Academy of Doctors of Audiology

The Academy of Doctors of Audiology (ADA) is dedicated to the advancement of practitioner excellence, high ethical standards, professional autonomy and sound business practices in the provision of quality audiologic care. For more information, visit www.audiologist.org.

