HealthMyne® Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

MADISON, Wis., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthMyne, a leading provider of applied radiomics, today announced that the HealthMyne Cloud hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and managed by Cloudticity has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's HealthMyne Cloud has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places HealthMyne in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Organizations today are facing a rapidly evolving privacy landscape in addition to accelerating cybersecurity threats. Building and maintaining an exceptional information security program based on a leading framework is critical for success," said Derek Cooper, SVP Customer Success and Privacy Officer at HealthMyne. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."



"The HITRUST CSF Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Vice President of Assurance Services, HITRUST. "The fact that HealthMyne has achieved HITRUST CSF Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

About HealthMyne

HealthMyne® is a pioneer in applied radiomics, the cutting-edge field of extracting novel data and biomarkers from medical images. Our FDA-cleared and CE marked, AI-enabled solutions allow organizations to easily access and translate groundbreaking radiomic insights into use in research, clinical outcomes, and treatment pathways. By leveraging radiomics, our clients and partners can accelerate the development and delivery of the best possible treatments.

HealthMyne's approach is based upon the premise that every cancer patient's story begins with an image. We believe that unleashing the hidden power of imaging data and radiomics will revolutionize personalized care -- ensuring the right treatment every time. Our mission is to advance precision health initiatives through accessible and translatable radiomic data. To learn more visit www.healthmyne.com .

