HealthMyne Appoints National Oncology Leader to Board of Directors

Previously, Huizinga held the role of Vice President, Strategic Data and Digital, U.S. Oncology, with Novartis. Prior to that, she served as Chief Health Information Officer and Vice President, Chief Clinical Officer, Population Health, with Premier Inc.

"We are delighted to add an oncology physician leader with the transformative digital and data expertise Dr. Huizinga brings to our board," said Rose Higgins, CEO, HealthMyne. "Mimi's knowledge, experience and guidance will be instrumental as we continue to develop tools that empower life science companies, clinical researchers and health systems to leverage novel radiomic data."

"Mimi's proven success in operationalizing data and digital strategies across therapy development, clinical trials, and personalized treatment delivery provides her a unique perspective to the material impact radiomic data will have on patients' potential future risk and clinical outcomes," said T. Rock Mackie, Chairman of the Board, HealthMyne.

"Medical images contain a wealth of untapped information critical to the development and delivery of the best possible treatments, offering the potential for radiomics to transform cancer care," said Huizinga. "I am proud to join HealthMyne's board to help advance the application of radiomic insights in the next generation of precision medicine and to contribute to its goal of ensuring the right patient treatment every time."

About HealthMyne

HealthMyne® is a pioneer in applied radiomics, the cutting-edge field of extracting novel data and biomarkers from medical images. Our FDA-approved and CE marked, AI-enabled solutions allow organizations to easily access and translate groundbreaking radiomic insights into use in research, clinical outcomes, and treatment pathways. By leveraging radiomics, our clients and partners can accelerate the development and delivery of the best possible treatments.

HealthMyne's approach is based upon the premise that every cancer patient's story begins with an image. We believe that unleashing the hidden power of imaging data and radiomics is the bridge to personalized care -- ensuring the right treatment every time. Our mission is to advance precision health initiatives through accessible and translatable radiomic data.

