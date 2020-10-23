HealthMyne Cited Among Top 10 Startups in Madison for Fourth Consecutive Year

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthMyne, a pioneer in applied radiomics, today announced that for the fourth consecutive year it has been selected as one of the Top 10 technology startups in Madison by Tech Tribune in the 2021 rankings.

Tech Tribune's "Best Tech Startups" series is published annually for every major city and state in the nation. HealthMyne has been included among the best startups in Madison, in addition to the state of Wisconsin, each year since 2018.

"HealthMyne is proud to once again receive recognition from Tech Tribune as one of the top startups in Madison, as well as Wisconsin," said Rose Higgins, CEO, HealthMyne. "As we move toward the close of another successful year, we look forward to establishing new and expanded partnerships with healthcare organizations seeking to realize novel ways of obtaining the most value from their imaging data. We are honored to continue to support our clients in their evolving journey to translate radiomics into action as they aim to achieve a truly personalized cancer care experience."

With its integrated suite of radiomics solutions, HealthMyne enables healthcare organizations to easily access and translate imaging data into ground-breaking radiomic insights. Advanced artificial-intelligence-enabled radiomic solutions and collaborative workflow tools empower life science companies, clinical researchers and health systems to leverage novel radiomic data – identifying and validating imaging biomarkers, advancing treatment insights, delivering timely and effective decision making, and ensuring the right treatment every time.

Delivering innovation with a deep oncology focus is at the heart of HealthMyne's mission. In 2020, HealthMyne expanded its client reach across leading NCI-Designated Cancer Centers, top global life science companies focused on oncology, and leading lung cancer screening health systems.

In consideration for inclusion on the "Best Tech Startups" lists, companies are evaluated on a range of criteria including revenue potential, leadership team, brand and product traction, and competitive landscape. Tech Tribune's "Best Tech Startups" series was created in partnership with Crunchbase.

About HealthMyne

HealthMyne® is a pioneer in applied radiomics, the cutting-edge field of extracting novel data and biomarkers from medical images. Our FDA-approved and CE marked, AI-enabled solutions allow organizations to easily access and translate groundbreaking radiomic insights into use in research, clinical outcomes, and treatment pathways. By leveraging radiomics, our clients and partners can accelerate the development and delivery of the best possible treatments.

HealthMyne's approach is based upon the premise that every cancer patient's story begins with an image. We believe that unleashing the hidden power of imaging data and radiomics is the bridge to personalized care -- ensuring the right treatment every time. Our mission is to advance precision health initiatives through accessible and translatable radiomic data.

