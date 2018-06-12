A major differentiator of the HealthPay24 Payment Page is its innovative omni-tokenization technology. Providers can store omni-tokenized payment information for future use such as MyChart payment plans and saving payment methods. The technology is also utilized in all workflows supporting integrated patient payments within Epic and across any Merchant ID, giving greater flexibility for providers engaging patients about financial outcomes at multiple access points.

Within the patient portal or when simply paying as a guest, MyChart patients experience a fluid, familiar, and convenient payment checkout, with consumer-friendly payment options.

HealthPay24 Payment Page for MyChart is currently in use within major US health systems. Epic users attending the 2018 HFMA – ANI Conference in Las Vegas can visit HealthPay24 at Booth 804 to learn more about the new application.

Learn more about our Epic integrations at https://healthpay24.com or visit us in the App Orchard at https://apporchard.epic.com/Gallery?id=939.

About HealthPay24

HealthPay24, an Invoice Cloud company, is a recognized leader in patient financial engagement and continues to pioneer consumer-driven solutions to the ever-increasing patient pay responsibility. Founded in 2001, the company has over 15+ years of success in helping providers optimize patient payments at POS and online. New patient self service features enable providers to meet the patient demands of a better and more consumer-friendly payment experience. The solution manages the patient financial responsibility from pre-to-post-service, provides flexibility and convenience for online & POS collections, and fuels productivity to financial posting and reconciliation processes.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthpay24-now-available-in-epic-app-orchard-300662480.html

SOURCE HealthPay24

Related Links

http://www.healthpay24.com

