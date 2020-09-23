HealthPay24 Proves Value for Multiple Healthcare Organizations and Rolls Out Attractive New Product Features During Global Pandemic

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthPay24®, a recognized leader in cloud-based patient financial engagement, has been attracting a variety of healthcare organizations across several specialties during the COVID-19 global pandemic. The company's unmatched pace of innovation has proven valuable, even essential, for health systems who are looking to strengthen patient engagement and significantly improve workflow and revenue cycle efficiency.

HealthPay24 launches new introductory video answering why so many in healthcare choose their patient financial engagement platform.

Transforming Patient Engagement for Leading Healthcare Organizations

HealthPay24 is redefining what it means to provide a payment platform solution; going beyond traditional service lines to ensure its clients are equipped for the future of healthcare payments and reconciliation. The company's ability to configure around a provider's unique environment with a holistic implementation continues to position them at the forefront of industry innovation and client success.

This commitment to exceeding expectations attracted two major health organizations: One of the largest health systems in Florida, and one of the nation's leading orthopedic practices.

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System

HealthPay24 is proud to be the chosen financial engagement platform for Sarasota Memorial Health Care System. SMH chose HealthPay24 to provide their patients with the most advanced patient experience payment portal on the market.

"When Sarasota came to us, we knew we had a great opportunity to improve the financial experience for their patients and staff," said Julie Gerdeman, CEO of HealthPay24. "I was confident our teams would collaborate successfully, and our product would exceed expectations."

To maintain its incredible reputation for solving the most difficult problems holistically, HealthPay24 continues to find new ways to make the onboarding process easier while innovating to create the best patient experience on behalf of providers.

OrthoCarolina

As North Carolina's destination for comprehensive orthopedic care, OrthoCarolina needed a strategic solution that would revolutionize digital communications and simplify the way patients manage and pay for their healthcare bills.

During the evaluation of HealthPay24, OrthoCarolina immediately recognized that HealthPay24 would provide a better patient experience and a platform that will significantly improve workflows and collections over their existing solution.

Improving Efficiencies from Pre- to Post-Service

HealthPay24's growth continued, even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, as they signed agreements with several new customers, including Bingham Memorial and Utah Cancer Specialists.

HealthPay24 has been recognized for its ability to strengthen engagement from pre- to post-service for Bingham Memorial, a non-profit healthcare organization in Idaho, offering over 100 types of patient services.

The HealthPay24 platform will further enhance Bingham Memorial's digital communications and consumer financial experiences.

Additionally, HealthPay24 was recognized for its seamless integration with Utah Cancer Specialists' practice management solution and was chosen as their patient financial engagement platform. HealthPay24's ability to improve Utah Cancer's back-office collections and workflow efficiencies was key as they were looking for a flexible and intuitive solution that would significantly save time for patients as well as UCS administrators.

Attractive Enhancements to HealthPay24's Platform

Quick Response to COVID-19

HealthPay24 responded quickly to COVID-19's staggering impact on healthcare organizations across the country. In response to the urgent demand to implement contactless touchpoints across the care journey, HealthPay24 rolled out their new Text-to-Collect feature. From the provider portal, staff can simply click a button to send an SMS text to the patient's mobile to initiate payment.

The patient can simply tap on the link included in their text, which immediately takes them to the patient payment portal right from their mobile device. By entering a few identifying fields, the patient is shown their payment amount. Transactions can be completed by entering a preferred payment method.

User Experience Design Updates

As HealthPay24 listened to and collaborated with clients to enhance their product's features and capabilities, they knew their platform's design must continue to reflect the growing needs of customers and their patients. With a redesigned user experience, HealthPay24 can continually offer a high-quality product with seamless encounters. Additionally, all portals consistently apply Google's Material Design standard, allowing for improved accessibility and enhanced usability for all users.

Reporting Crafted for Better Decisions

HealthPay24 made the strategic decision to invest in furthering their reporting capabilities to provide its customers with in-depth insight and greater visibility into billing and receivables performance. HealthPay24's customers can further identify new opportunities, develop targeted strategies, automate reports, and improve overall decision making.

About HealthPay24

Built on decades of leading industry experience, HealthPay24 is pioneering consumer-driven solutions for the ever-increasing patient pay responsibility. Both a provider and patient-facing solution, the platform infrastructure ensures the unique, ongoing ability to adopt emerging & AI technologies for the benefit of its clients' success and growth. Founded in 2001, the HealthPay24 platform equips providers with best in class POS and online payment portals, including embedded patient messaging and robust reporting. The solution captures and manages the patient financial responsibility as early as pre-service estimation through post-service digital touchpoints. Backend functionality provides flexibility and convenience for online and POS collections, and fuels productivity to financial posting and reconciliation processes.

