Healthpeak Properties Announces Latest Life Science Development - Nexus on Grand - in South San Francisco

"We are pleased to continue to grow our footprint in South San Francisco and meet the growing demand from tenants looking for a distinguished campus in one of the top life science markets in the world," said Scott Bohn, Healthpeak's Senior Vice President and Co-Head of Life Science.

Healthpeak is a pioneer of life science development in South San Francisco with a track record of delivering first class life science campuses in this market since the mid-1990s. Nexus on Grand will be Healthpeak's third ground-up development in the market since 2015, following its leasing success at The Cove at Oyster Point and The Shore at Sierra Point.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRCs. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this release that are not historical factual statements are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include those regarding the development of Nexus on Grand. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors — many of which are out of Healthpeak's and its management's control and difficult to forecast — that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: Healthpeak's ability to commence and complete the development, or portions thereof, in the contemplated timeframes or at all; the risk that Healthpeak may not be able to achieve the benefits of the development within expected timeframes or at all, or within expected cost projections; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in Healthpeak's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. You should not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Healthpeak assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or new or future developments, except as otherwise required by law.

CONTACT

Andrew Johns

Vice President – Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

720-428-5400

SOURCE Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.healthpeak.com

