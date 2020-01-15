Healthpeak Properties™ Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Distributions

News provided by

Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

Jan 15, 2020, 16:15 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today the tax treatment of its 2019 distributions.  The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid to stockholders during the calendar year ended December 31, 2019:

Common Stock (CUSIP # 42250P103)



Ordinary Dividends

Capital Gains

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Distribution

Per Share

Total

Non-Qualified

Qualified

Total

Long Term

Unrecaptured
Section 1250

Nondividend

Distributions











02/19/19

02/28/19

$0.370000

$0.190824

$0.190824

$0.000000

$0.067862

$0.061394

$0.006468

$0.111314

05/06/19

05/21/19

$0.370000

$0.190824

$0.190824

$0.000000

$0.067862

$0.061394

$0.006468

$0.111314

08/05/19

08/20/19

$0.370000

$0.190824

$0.190824

$0.000000

$0.067862

$0.061394

$0.006468

$0.111314

11/04/19

11/19/19

$0.370000

$0.190824

$0.190824

$0.000000

$0.067862

$0.061394

$0.006468

$0.111314

Totals

$1.480000

$0.763296

$0.763296

$0.000000

$0.271448

$0.245576

$0.025872

$0.445256


100%

51.57%


18.34%

30.09%

The 2019 Non-Qualified Ordinary Dividends are also reported on Form 1099-DIV, Box 5, Section 199A Dividends.  Treasury Regulation §1.199A-3(c)(2)(ii) requires that shareholders hold their REIT shares for at least 45 days in order for the dividends to be treated as Section 199A Dividends.  Shareholders should consult with their tax advisors to determine whether this requirement affects any portion of the dividends included in Box 5.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

CONTACT

Barbat Rodgers
Senior Director – Investor Relations
949-407-0400

SOURCE Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.healthpeak.com

You just read:

Healthpeak Properties™ Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Distributions

News provided by

Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

Jan 15, 2020, 16:15 ET