Healthpeak Properties™ Named a Top 50 ESG Company by Investor's Business Daily

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that it was named to the inaugural Top 50 ESG Companies list by Investor's Business Daily (IBD). The list recognizes U.S. public companies with exceptional environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and relative financial strength.

"We are proud to be recognized for our leading ESG and financial strength by Investor's Business Daily," said Tom Herzog, Healthpeak's Chief Executive Officer. "This honor reflects our long-standing commitment to drive stakeholder value through corporate responsibility and sustainable business practices."

"Healthpeak Properties' high ESG rating identifies it as a leader in the finance-property REIT space in managing environmental, social and governance issues," said Susan Warfel, Managing Editor at IBD, noting Healthpeak's IBD Composite rating, measuring relative financial strength, was "in the top quintile of all stocks in this measure, which considers a broad range of fundamental and technical factors linked to strong stock performance."

In addition to being named to IBD's Top 50 ESG Companies list, Healthpeak has received numerous awards and honors for its ESG program, including:

Corporate Responsibility Magazine's 100 Best Corporate Citizens List (2019)

Ethical Boardroom Corporate Governance Award – North American REITs (2019)

Nareit Dividends Through Diversity & Inclusion Recognition Award (2019)

Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Green Star Rating - 8 consecutive years

FTSE4Good Index Member - 8 consecutive years

Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI) - 7 consecutive years

CDP Leadership Band - 6 consecutive years

Nareit Leader in the Light - 8 times

Nareit Healthcare Award - 4 times

The Sustainability Yearbook - 4 consecutive years

GRESB Global Healthcare Sector Leader - 3 times

To learn more about Healthpeak's commitment to responsible business and view our 8th annual Sustainability Report, please visit https://www.healthpeak.com/corporate-responsibility.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

CONTACT

Barbat Rodgers

Senior Director – Investor Relations

949-407-0400

SOURCE Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.healthpeak.com

