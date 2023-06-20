Healthpeak Properties Publishes Its 12th Annual ESG Report

DENVER, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. ("Healthpeak") (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that it has published its 12th annual ESG Report. This 2022 ESG Report covers Healthpeak's 2022 environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and performance. The 2022 ESG Report was prepared with reference to disclosure standards established by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI).

"As an organization focused on benefiting society through positive health outcomes, ESG is woven into our culture and strategy," said Scott Brinker, Healthpeak's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our 12th annual ESG Report highlights our leadership in building a resilient portfolio, an energetic and engaged team, and thriving communities where we operate."

Healthpeak's recent ESG achievements include:

Recognized for top 10% ESG quality scores by Institutional Shareholder Services

Named to the Fortune Modern Board 25 list for the 1 st time

Modern Board 25 list for the 1 time Named to the Wall Street Journal Best Managed Companies list for the 1 st time

Best Managed Companies list for the 1 time Reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 4% in 2022, and 43% over the last 12 years, on a like-for-like basis

Maintained a diverse workforce – 46% female and 37% racially diverse (as of December 31, 2022 )

) Named ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for the 3 rd time

time Received the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Green Star Designation for the 11 th consecutive year, with a four-star rating in 2022

consecutive year, with a four-star rating in 2022 Included in the FTSE4Good Index series for the 11 th consecutive year

consecutive year Named to the CDP Leadership Band for the 10 th consecutive year

consecutive year Included in the S&P Global North America Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 10 th consecutive year

consecutive year Named to the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the 8 th consecutive year

consecutive year Named to the Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies list for the 4 th consecutive year

America's Most Responsible Companies list for the 4 consecutive year Included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the 4 th consecutive year

consecutive year Certified a Great Place to Work for the 3rd consecutive year

To learn more about Healthpeak's commitment to responsible business and view our 2022 ESG Report, please visit www.healthpeak.com/ESG.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

CONTACT

Andrew Johns, CFA

Senior Vice President – Investor Relations

720-428-5400

SOURCE Healthpeak Properties, Inc.