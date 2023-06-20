Healthpeak Properties Publishes Its 12th Annual ESG Report

News provided by

Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

20 Jun, 2023, 16:15 ET

DENVER, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. ("Healthpeak") (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that it has published its 12th annual ESG Report. This 2022 ESG Report covers Healthpeak's 2022 environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and performance. The 2022 ESG Report was prepared with reference to disclosure standards established by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI). 

"As an organization focused on benefiting society through positive health outcomes, ESG is woven into our culture and strategy," said Scott Brinker, Healthpeak's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our 12th annual ESG Report highlights our leadership in building a resilient portfolio, an energetic and engaged team, and thriving communities where we operate."

Healthpeak's recent ESG achievements include:

  • Recognized for top 10% ESG quality scores by Institutional Shareholder Services
  • Named to the Fortune Modern Board 25 list for the 1st time
  • Named to the Wall Street Journal Best Managed Companies list for the 1st time
  • Reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 4% in 2022, and 43% over the last 12 years, on a like-for-like basis
  • Maintained a diverse workforce – 46% female and 37% racially diverse (as of December 31, 2022)
  • Named ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for the 3rd time
  • Received the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Green Star Designation for the 11th consecutive year, with a four-star rating in 2022
  • Included in the FTSE4Good Index series for the 11th consecutive year
  • Named to the CDP Leadership Band for the 10th consecutive year
  • Included in the S&P Global North America Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 10th consecutive year
  • Named to the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the 8th consecutive year
  • Named to the Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies list for the 4th consecutive year
  • Included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the 4th consecutive year
  • Certified a Great Place to Work for the 3rd consecutive year

To learn more about Healthpeak's commitment to responsible business and view our 2022 ESG Report, please visit www.healthpeak.com/ESG.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

CONTACT

Andrew Johns, CFA
Senior Vice President – Investor Relations
720-428-5400

SOURCE Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

Also from this source

Healthpeak Prices Add-On Offering of $350 Million of 5.250% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2032

Healthpeak Properties Reports First Quarter 2023 Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.