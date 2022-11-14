Healthpeak Properties to Participate in Nareit's REITworld 2022 Investor Conference

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that its President and CEO, Scott Brinker, along with other members of its senior management team, will participate in Nareit's REITworld 2022 Investor Conference on November 15 - 16, 2022.

In connection with the conference, Healthpeak posted a presentation in the Investor Relations section of its website at https://ir.healthpeak.com/investor-presentations

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRC. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

