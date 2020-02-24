Healthpeak Properties™ to Present at Citi's 2020 Global Property CEO Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that Tom Herzog, its CEO, is scheduled to present at Citi's 2020 Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida.

The presentation is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. You can access the webcast by clicking here, or by visiting our website at https://ir.healthpeak.com/webcasts.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

Contact

Barbat Rodgers

Senior Director – Investor Relations

(949) 407-0400

