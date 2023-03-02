Healthpeak Properties to Present at the Citi 2023 Global Property CEO Conference

DENVER, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that Scott Brinker, its President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Citi 2023 Global Property CEO Conference.

The presentation is scheduled for 9:55 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. You can access the webcast by visiting our website at https://ir.healthpeak.com/webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website through March 7, 2024.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRC. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

