Healthpeak Properties to Present at the Citi 2023 Global Property CEO Conference

DENVER, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that Scott Brinker, its President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Citi 2023 Global Property CEO Conference.

The presentation is scheduled for 9:55 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. You can access the webcast by visiting our website at https://ir.healthpeak.com/webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website through March 7, 2024.

