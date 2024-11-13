Healthpilot Helps Publix Pharmacy Customers Shop For and Enroll In Medicare Plans

Healthpilot's platform empowers Medicare-eligible individuals to make more informed choices about their health plan and pharmacy coverage needs.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpilot, the AI-powered platform redefining the Medicare shopping experience, and Publix, one of the top 10 largest supermarket chains in the country, today announced Publix Pharmacy customers can now visit publix.com/medicare and use Healthpilot's comparison tool to review and compare all plans in which Publix Pharmacy is a preferred pharmacy and Healthpilot is affiliated.

With an average of 43 Medicare Advantage plans and 21 Part D standalone prescription drug plans to choose from, the comparison process can be complex. The foundation of the private Medicare marketplace operates on the assumption that Medicare beneficiaries will comparison shop to select the best Medicare plan for their individual needs and circumstances. However, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation study of Medicare data, 7 in 10 Seniors do not compare plans, leaving many underinsured and without adequate coverage when they need it most.

Healthpilot is an AI-powered platform that analyzes customers' unique needs and preferences, offering personalized Medicare plan recommendations based on each customer's preferred physician network, pharmacy, prescription drugs, socioeconomic factors and lifestyle needs.

"Making Healthpilot available to Publix Pharmacy customers reflects our commitment to provide broad access to our industry-leading AI-powered Medicare shopping platform," said Seth Teich, CEO of Healthpilot. "We benefit from bringing our platform to a wider audience of pharmacy customers that know and love Publix for their superior shopping experience. Customers benefit from having access to an AI-powered solution that helps them find the right Medicare plan for their unique needs."

Key Features of the Healthpilot Platform

Personalized Medicare Plan Recommendations: Healthpilot's intelligent platform analyzes individual preferences, providing customers with personalized recommendations for their Medicare coverage.

Healthpilot's intelligent platform analyzes individual preferences, providing customers with personalized recommendations for their Medicare coverage. Accessible Information: Healthpilot offers comprehensive, easy-to-digest information, empowering individuals with the tools and resources needed to make meaningful choices when it comes to their Medicare coverage.

Healthpilot offers comprehensive, easy-to-digest information, empowering individuals with the tools and resources needed to make meaningful choices when it comes to their Medicare coverage. Easy-to-use Digital Experience: Healthpilot has invested thousands of hours of research to provide an easy-to-use, intuitive website that guides consumers through Medicare education, plan selection, and enrollment.

Healthpilot has invested thousands of hours of research to provide an easy-to-use, intuitive website that guides consumers through Medicare education, plan selection, and enrollment. Superior Customer Support: Healthpilot's customer support team is composed of licensed insurance agencies and customer support personnel designed to answer customer questions throughout the Medicare shopping and enrollment process.

For additional details and to learn more about the services offered, visit publix.com/medicare and https://www.healthpilot.com/publix/.

About Healthpilot

At Healthpilot, we're redefining the Medicare plan shopping experience. We've built groundbreaking AI technology that allows customers to find and enroll in a plan fully online, or with the help of licensed, non-commissioned insurance agents at any point along the way. Our best-in-class platform engages users by asking them simple questions about their drugs, doctors, coverage preferences, and pharmacy information – and in seconds, our AI finds the best plan recommendation for them considering all predicted costs in the future year. To learn more about how we're improving Medicare eligible and seniors' experience with Medicare enrollments, please visit www.healthpilot.com.

About Publix

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 255,000 associates, currently operates more than 1,380 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 27 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company's newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.

Media Contacts

Healthpilot

Samantha Pierce

(716) 553-3882

[email protected]

Publix

Maria Brous

(863) 680-5339

[email protected]

SOURCE Healthpilot