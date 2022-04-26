Healthpilot partners with Lincoln Financial Network

Provides access to transformative Medicare decision-making platform for financial professionals and clients

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpilot, a leading AI-driven, fully digital platform for Medicare education and insurance enrollment, has announced a new partnership with Lincoln Financial Network (LFN), the retail wealth management affiliate of Lincoln Financial Group. The partnership will provide seamless single sign-on access to Healthpilot's predictive technology through the Envestnet platform for more than 2,000 LFN financial professionals nationwide.

Healthpilot provides an easy-to-use online platform for people to find and enroll in Medicare plans with recommendations that are tailored for their needs. Using proprietary technology, the platform accurately estimates a person's healthcare expenses and accommodates their doctors, medications, and other key attributes. Healthpilot then recommends the best Medicare plan available from all the options the platform offers and lets people enroll, all in as little as 15 minutes. With such a powerful platform, Healthpilot is transforming the Medicare insurance experience by making Medicare easy for everyone.

"For financial advisors, helping clients prepare for rising healthcare costs is often a challenging situation. Financial advisors have not previously had the tools to assist their retiree clients with health insurance issues that can have a major and direct impact on their financial plans. For the advisor's clients, Medicare enrollment is particularly confusing, exhausting and frustrating," said Dave Francis, co-founder and CEO, Healthpilot. "This new national partnership empowers Lincoln Financial Network to better assist with each client's specific financial needs. Our advisor portal offers a unified integration of client information to uniquely and simply assist in this consequential aspect of their lives and enables the creation of a holistic, comprehensive financial plan for every retiree."

LFN is dedicated to providing solutions, strategies and support that help financial professionals secure their clients' financial futures. Through the use of an independent operating model and an open architecture design, LFN empowers financial professionals to design their practice around their clients' unique needs and investment objectives.

"At Lincoln Financial Network, we focus on providing our financial professionals opportunities to use cutting-edge resources when delivering holistic wealth management services to their clients," said Ed Walters, LFN's Senior Vice President of Investment Products, Platforms and Practice Management. "We are excited to partner with Healthpilot, to make it easier for LFN's financial professionals to leverage proprietary, AI-driven technology to integrate Medicare planning into their businesses."

With decades of combined Medicare, healthcare, information technology and consumer experience, Healthpilot has quickly become a transformational force within the industry. Through a primary focus on serving the Medicare population, Healthpilot strives to make choosing healthcare insurance plans simple, efficient and effective.

Healthpilot provides vital cost estimation data to financial advisors though a secure portal. This means that advisors can now better protect their client's financial plan and help to eliminate risk of major medical expenditures that have the potential to significantly impact retirement savings.

"We know that choosing the right health insurance is a critical life decision, especially for retirees. Doing the right thing for our financial advisor partners and their clients is our top priority. We strive to listen, educate and serve all of those who put their trust in us," said Francis.

Healthpilot and the Healthpilot advisor portal are available at no cost to LFN financial professionals and their clients. For more information on Healthpilot, please visit healthpilot.com.

About Lincoln Financial Network

Lincoln Financial Network is the marketing name for the retail sales and financial planning affiliates of Lincoln Financial Group and includes Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp. and Lincoln Financial Securities Corp., both members of FINRA and SIPC. Consisting of approximately 14,000 representatives, agents, and full-service financial planners throughout the United States, Lincoln Financial Network professionals can offer financial planning and advisory services, retirement services, life products, annuities, investments, and trust services to affluent individuals, business owners, and families. Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) and its affiliates. Find us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $324 billion in end-of-period account values as of December 31, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs' list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

About Healthpilot

Healthpilot has transformed the Medicare insurance shopping and enrollment experience. Healthpilot's personalized, easy-to-use digital platform allows a consumer to find and enroll in a Medicare plan that matches the consumer's needs and to stay optimally insured for the rest of the individual's life. Healthpilot's proprietary AI-platform and simple to navigate online process allow consumers in all fifty states to enroll in their Medicare plan easily and confidently without hassle or headache. Healthpilot makes Medicare easy. To learn more about Healthpilot, including links to follow the company on social media, visit www.healthpilot.com.

