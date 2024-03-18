Healthpitality Launches to Transform Healthcare for Hospitality Professionals Nationwide Leveraging Experience, Innovative Partnerships, and a Robust Marketplace

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ambitious move to redefine healthcare accessibility for hospitality professionals across the United States, Healthpitality, a pioneering virtual-first healthcare initiative, announces its official launch. This groundbreaking service promises to bridge the significant healthcare gap within the hospitality industry, which currently leaves an alarming 89% of its workforce without necessary coverage. With over 17.5 million hospitality workers in the U.S. historically marginalized by conventional healthcare models, Healthpitality emerges as a vital solution, offering high-quality, affordable healthcare through a simple monthly subscription. Healthpitality is not another insurance plan, it's a medical practice with medical providers ready to see members where they are, when they need them.

"Healthcare doesn't have to be expensive," asserts Rebecca Dean, Co-Founder and COO of Healthpitality, "if it did, we wouldn't see CEOs of 'nonprofit' hospitals making $9M per year or health insurance executives making upwards of $20M per year while patients are struggling to pay for their basic daily needs." This philosophy is at the heart of Healthpitality's mission to dismantle the prohibitive cost barriers associated with traditional health insurance premiums, which average $22,000 annually, excluding deductibles and copays. For a minimal monthly fee starting at $55, Healthpitality provides employers the opportunity to offer their staff comprehensive access to telehealth services, mental health support, and personalized health plans. This innovative approach not only aims to improve the overall well-being of employees but also serves as a strategic advantage for businesses in an industry plagued by high turnover rates.

At Healthpitality, we're not just about revolutionizing healthcare access for hospitality professionals; we're about challenging the status quo and advocating for real change. Our CEO, Neel Ghoshal, captures this spirit perfectly: "We're not here to play by the old rules. We're here to rewrite them, to build the new POP culture in healthcare - People Over Profits. It's about creating a shift in priorities, from the boardroom to the break room."

This mission is embodied in our partner venture, Checkmate, an innovative platform designed to confront the silent epidemic of loneliness head-on. Checkmate is more than just a service; it's a movement towards fostering deeper connections and prioritizing mental well-being. In an era where authentic connections are overshadowed by digital facades, Checkmate stands as a testament to the power of community and empathy.

Checkmate is dedicated to men's mental health, offering a space where individuals can seek and find understanding, support, and connection. It's about breaking down the barriers that keep us isolated, challenging the stigma around seeking help, and building a culture where talking about mental health is not just accepted but encouraged. Through Checkmate, users have access to public forums, weekly support groups, and resources, all designed to cater to their unique mental health journeys.

We believe in the strength of vulnerability, the courage it takes to reach out, and the incredible power of feeling understood. With Checkmate, we're not just offering support; we're building a community where every individual can thrive, not in spite of their challenges, but because of the support they find within. Join us in creating a future where mental health is not a taboo but a priority, where no one has to face their struggles alone. Together, we can make a difference, one connection at a time.

Healthpitality's service model is designed with the user in mind, featuring:

Virtual-First Medical Practice: Immediate access to quality healthcare providers via telemedicine.

Immediate access to quality healthcare providers via telemedicine. Proprietary Concierge Teams: Personalized support ensuring smooth navigation of healthcare services.

Affordable Plans: Tailored to meet the diverse needs of the hospitality sector.

Tailored to meet the diverse needs of the hospitality sector. Medical Bill Negotiation: Assistance with analyzing and negotiating existing medical bills for lower payments.

Robust Marketplace: Exclusive deals on wellness and health-related services.

Exclusive deals on wellness and health-related services. Month-to-Month Memberships: No long-term commitments, great for seasonal employees! Memberships are transferable from one employer to another or can be switched to an individual membership.

The launch of Healthpitality, bolstered by its strategic partnerships and the Checkmate platform, marks a transformative moment for the hospitality industry. It promises a future where healthcare is not only accessible but also integral to the sector's success, reducing absenteeism, managing chronic conditions more effectively, and offering peace of mind to millions of workers.

Healthpitality invites employers within the hospitality sector to join this revolutionary movement, leveraging this opportunity to enhance their brand reputation as a business genuinely invested in the welfare of its employees.

Employers looking to make a tangible difference in their employees' lives and elevate their business are encouraged to visit https://www.healthpitality.life/ to explore Healthpitality plans and sign up for a service that truly changes lives. Join the healthcare revolution in hospitality—where well-being is served with the same dedication as a five-star experience.

Healthpitality offers individual plans for those in the industry whose employers do not offer Healthpitality. Email [email protected] to learn more about our referral program and cash payouts for referrals.

For further information about Healthpitality or to schedule an interview with Neel Ghoshal and/or Rebecca Dean, please email [email protected]

About Healthpitality:

Healthpitality is a visionary healthcare service provider specializing in virtual-first medical practices exclusively for hospitality professionals. Founded with the mission to transform the healthcare experience within the hospitality industry, Healthpitality is dedicated to offering affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare services to one of the most vital yet underserved professional communities in the U.S. Find more information at our website https://www.healthpitality.life/

**Healthpitality welcomes members from all gender identities, sexual orientation, race, and citizenship status.

