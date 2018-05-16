Healthpoint, a Mubadala Company, Launches GetWellNetwork Interactive Patient Care System

In his welcome remarks, Dr. Jose Lopez, Chief Executive Officer of Healthpoint, said: "Technology and innovation help drive the patient experience that's woven into the fabric of our culture at Healthpoint. It helps us better serve our patients and ensure more efficiency and the best outcomes." Dr. Lopez added: "We are proud to be the first hospital in Abu Dhabi to implement the GetWellNetwork system, which is another testament to our commitment to deliver the highest levels of quality care. We are also encouraging our patients to play a more proactive role in their recovery, by providing them with all the information they need as soon as they check in."

Each Healthpoint hospital room is equipped with a smart TV that gives patients access to the GetWell Inpatient system to help educate the patient about their condition, advise them on how to take better care of their health and provide information about their prescribed medications. In addition, patients and families can enjoy entertainment, stay connected with family and friends and provide real-time feedback about their care experience.

To target patients with greater precision, the system features personalized user design for children and teens, adults under 65 and senior citizens. GetWell Inpatient education resources are also designed to better inform patients' families so that they are prepared to help their loved ones recover after discharge.

The primary language of the content, the user interface, the entertainment features and the educational materials are all tailored to each patient to create unique experiences that drive deeper levels of engagement. Content on the GetWellNetwork system is fully translated into Arabic, and patients are able to navigate it with a unique wireless keyboard that has both English and Arabic keys.

To see a screen shot of the user interface in Arabic, click here; for English, click here.

"We are deeply honored to be Healthpoint's chosen partner in the first deployment of precision engagement technology in Abu Dhabi," said Michael O'Neil, founder and CEO of GetWellNetwork. "Healthpoint is breaking new ground in helping patients take a more active role in their health, making Precision Engagement a central part of health care in the Middle East."

To increase the likelihood that patients will remain engaged after leaving the hospital, Healthpoint plans to implement GetWell Go, a mobile app through which patients can securely access health education, medication information and chronic condition management tools 24/7 from any web-enabled device. GetWellNetwork solutions improve outcomes, patient satisfaction and operational performance through highly individualized patient engagement.

About Healthpoint

Healthpoint is the UAE's multi-specialty health and wellness hospital, bringing together three centers of clinical excellence: Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Centre, Wooridul Spine Centre and the Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Centre as part of 21 clinical services covering a wide range of patient and community care, including pediatrics, dentistry and gynecology.

At Healthpoint, patients receive full-cycle care — inpatient, outpatient and rehabilitative — that addresses their individual needs. Experienced health care professionals respond to patients' physical conditions, as well as respecting their lifestyle, culture and overall wellbeing, to ensure that every patient is offered personalized, upscale care in a premium, technologically advanced environment.

Healthpoint is a public health care facility and part of Mubadala's health care network. The compassionate and dedicated Healthpoint team offers accessible health care to everyone. Healthpoint is committed to providing quality care and education to ensure patients and communities have the tools they need to lead healthier, happier, longer lives.

To learn more about Healthpoint, visit www.healthpoint.ae

About GetWellNetwork

GetWellNetwork® is the Precision Engagement™ health care company. Our solutions engage patients and families, empower clinicians and deliver outcomes that matter. From inpatient to outpatient, to physician practices and urgent care clinics, to patients on the go, GetWellNetwork offers the only cross-continuum platform that performs across every care setting.

GetWell Inpatient™, GetWell Go™, Interactive Patient Care™ and Precision Engagement™ are trademarks of GetWellNetwork.

