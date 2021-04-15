HealthPoint Plus files for Provisional Patent on its Global Network Solutions

DANVERS, Mass., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthPoint Plus, a leading telehealth provider, is pleased to announce today that it has filed a provisional application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to patent its novel global telehealth solution.

The application #63172189 filed on April 8, 2021, covers the systems and methods to create a telehealth solution comprised of a global network of providers. This global solution solves many of the challenges of legacy telehealth solutions. The solution weaves together provider networks across continents, integrating a mix of partner networks and HealthPoint Plus' own proprietary networks. HealthPoint Plus' unique integration of these networks enables HPP members to receive care wherever they are in the world and in their preferred language.

This global network enables members to receive care in whatever location they may be, eliminating the current gap in telehealth solutions (i.e. the ability to receive a prescription away from home).

By bringing these networks together in a single hub, members also receive the benefit of a centralized medical record. Regardless of where they received their care and in what language, members have access to their records in a single location and translated to their preferred language.

Commented CEO Bob Goddard…."The filing of this provisional patent application validates our intention to create innovation solutions to address the healthcare challenges of people around the world. Our product portfolio reflects the substantial research and development we've invested in our technology and the innovation of our experienced team. By incorporating these advancements into our business, we continue to make progress on our commitments to increase access to affordable healthcare and to meet our members wherever they are!"

Telehealth services around the word have different pricing plans. Some networks offer pay-as-you-go models, others have monthly memberships, and some have a hybrid of each. The HealthPoint Plus global solution creates one normalized membership pricing regardless of the pricing models of the various networks that a member could be routed to.

About HealthPoint Plus

HealthPoint Plus, Inc. is disrupting how 330+ million Americans access medical care with subscription-based medicine. Telehealth empowers anyone to video chat with world-class doctors 24x7x365 to instantly get help from the convenience of their home or office or traveling for less than 50 cents a day with no copays, coinsurance or deductibles and no need to coordinate with insurance. HealthPoint Plus's services address a wide range of medical conditions including respiratory issues like COVID-19, flu, eye infections, rashes and more as well as a range of mental health issues including depression, anxiety, PTSD among others. HealthPoint Plus is the creator of the StepUp™ brand of wearables including the StepUp Smart Watch and the StepUp Home LabÔ.

For organizations interested in learning more about HealthPoint Plus, please visit us at www.healthpointplus.com

For individuals seeking to speak to a HealthPoint Plus doctor or therapist, please visit us at https://healthpointplus.com/consumer-order-page/

