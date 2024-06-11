HealthpointCapital and The Orthopaedic Summit: Evolving Techniques Course (OSET) Announce Inaugural Investor Day at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthpointCapital, the leading private equity firm exclusively focused on the Musculoskeletal Healthcare sector, in partnership with The Orthopaedic Summit: Evolving Techniques Course (OSET), proudly announces the inaugural Investor Day to be held Day 1 of the 14th annual Orthopaedic Summit Conference on Friday, September 13, 2024, at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. All attendees may register here http://hpcinvestorday.com

This groundbreaking event, titled "HealthpointCapital Investor Day at OSET," offers an exclusive opportunity to participate in both the Investor Day and the subsequent OSET conference, which is expected to draw over 1,500 attendees including top orthopedic surgeons, sports medicine physicians, ortho and neuro spine surgeons, orthopedic rehabilitation specialists, advanced practice providers, team physicians, and industry leaders across all musculoskeletal specialties.

Investor Day will feature round-table sessions with key C-suite executives from leading musculoskeletal companies, including Anika Therapeutics, ATI Physical Therapy, CONMED Corporation, DePuy Synthes - Johnson and Johnson MedTech, SI-Bone, Smith + Nephew, Think Surgical, United Orthopedic, and Zimmer Biomet.

With over 20 years of experience in life sciences investing and a track record of successfully identifying and supporting fast-growing companies in the field, Gary Stevenson will be leading this inaugural event alongside his partners and industry veterans. "I am pleased to be hosting the inaugural Investor Day at OSET," said Gary Stevenson, Managing Director of HealthpointCapital. "This event represents a significant opportunity for industry leaders and the investment community to come together, collaborate, and drive innovation in the musculoskeletal healthcare sector."

Throughout the day, Investor Day conference attendees will have the chance to attend 20 selected presentations by emerging private musculoskeletal innovative companies, dynamic round-table discussions, networking events, and an evening opening reception. Moreover, attendees registering for Investor Day may wish to extend their stay to experience the entire Ortho Summit (OSET) conference from September 13th-18th at The Fontainebleau Las Vegas Hotel, providing the opportunity to experience exhibit halls, theater-in-the-round presentations, live surgeries, debates, and hands-on labs with Faculty, delegates and over 100 innovative Industry Partners. Attendees can also register to attend all scientific sessions and networking events throughout the conference.

Ortho Summit Evolving Techniques (OSET), now in its 14th year, was founded on the principle of bringing sound science and innovation together in an academic setting designed to advance patient care in orthopedics. Known as OSET, this meeting attracts the brightest minds in all orthopedic specialties in both medicine and industry to gather, debate, and learn new and advanced techniques. "I am delighted about our partnership with HealthpointCapital as host of Investor Day as it further solidifies our commitment to innovation and punctuates the intersection with industry and emerging techniques that will undoubtedly shape our field," said Kevin D. Plancher, MD, MPH, FAAOS Founder of Orthopaedic Summit: Evolving Techniques (OSET), Orthopedic Surgeon, Clinical Professor Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor Weill Cornell Medical College.

Event Attendees and Presenting companies can register and find out more here at http://hpcinvestorday.com

The Orthopaedic Summit is in its 14th year and continues to be the premier gathering of Total Joint (Knee, Hip, Shoulder), Foot & Ankle, Sports Medicine, Arthroscopic, Orthro and Neuro Spine, and Trauma Surgeons, Hand & Wrist, Physician Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, Athletic Trainers, Physical and Occupational Therapists from across the globe. The OSET course is designed to offer over 30 CME credits to participants and delegates, over 1,000 innovative presentations, rapid-fire debates, hands-on workshops and networking events and joined by over 100 Industry partners in the musculoskeletal industry.

HealthpointCapital is the leading private equity firm exclusively focused on the Musculoskeletal Healthcare sector. This Focus allows the HealthpointCapital Team to have unmatched expertise, relationships, and understanding of the greater than $50 billion global industry. The combination of deep private equity experience, decades of active mentorship of small rapidly growing firms and leadership from the top level in the musculoskeletal healthcare industry make HealthpointCapital a partner like no other. Both their investors and partner companies look to them to make well-informed decisions in this highly valuable and specialized sector.

