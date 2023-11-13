HealthpointCapital Announces Appointment of Gary Stevenson as Managing Director

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthpointCapital, the leading private equity firm in musculoskeletal healthcare, announced that Gary Stevenson has joined the Firm's leadership team as Managing Director.

As co-founder and managing partner of MB Venture Partners (MBVP), a Memphis, TN-based venture capital firm, Gary brings to HealthpointCapital over 20 years of life sciences investing experience. With MBVP, Gary invested and was deeply involved with fast-growing musculoskeletal companies such as BioMimetic Therapeutics, Cayenne Medical, CrossRoads Extremity Systems, and Salient Surgical Technologies, all successfully sold to the leading strategic acquirers in the sector. For 21 consecutive years, Gary has organized and hosted one of the premier investment and networking events in the sector, the Musculoskeletal New Ventures Conference, bringing together over 35 emerging companies and broad range of entrepreneurs, investors, consultants and business development professionals from the industry. Earlier in his career, Gary worked in healthcare investment banking and equity research, and at Abbott Labs. Gary holds an accounting degree from the University of Missouri, an MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and is a certified public accountant and chartered financial analyst.

Commenting on the announcement, John H. Foster, Managing Partner, said: "I am thrilled to welcome Gary to the team. He is a recognized leader in the medical technology investing community and a tremendous investor with a proven track record of identifying and executing on exciting opportunities in our sector."

Mike Mogul, Managing Partner, commented: "Gary's addition further develops our talented team with significant investment and operational experience and strong relationships across the healthcare industry. As an early investor and fellow Director on the Board of Crossroads Extremity Systems, we have already worked together successfully and I look forward to his joining HealthpointCapital."

About HealthpointCapital

HealthpointCapital is the leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the musculoskeletal sector. Gary will join the team of John Foster, Mike Mogul, Milen Todorov, Bill Johnson and Lisa Holt, all who have extensive experience in the sector. The HealthpointCapital team brings together medical technology operating experience, a strong investing track record and a deep network of relationships to help portfolio companies accelerate growth and reach their goals.

For additional information, visit www.healthpointcapital.com.

For investor or media inquiries, please contact:
Tessa Cicitta, (212) 935-7780 or [email protected]

About Musculoskeletal New Ventures Conference (MNVC) 2023

The 21st Annual Musculoskeletal New Ventures Conference takes place in Memphis, Tennessee, November 14-15, 2023.

For more information, please visit www.mnvc.org.

