HealthpointCapital Announces Return of John Chopack, Jr. as Managing Director

NEW YORK, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthpointCapital, the leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the Musculoskeletal sector, announced that John Chopack, Jr., has re-joined the Firm's leadership team as Managing Director.

John was one of the founders of HealthpointCapital in 2002 after working several years with Wright Medical and Encore Orthopedics. He has 20 years of medical technology experience including 16 years with HealthpointCapital. During his previous tenure with the Firm, John was originator of the highly successful Nexa Orthopedics and Blue Belt Technologies investments, while also being intimately involved in the very successful OrthoSpace and BioHorizons investments. John was a director of all four companies.

Commenting on the announcement, John H. Foster, Chairman of HealthpointCapital, said: "I am thrilled to welcome John back to the team. He is a tremendous medtech investor with a proven track record of identifying and executing on exciting opportunities in our sector."

Mike Mogul, HealthpointCapital's President, commented: "John's return further rounds out our talented team, with additional investment and operational experience and strong relationships across the healthcare industry. Alongside Laing Rikkers, Bill Johnson and Milen Todorov, John will be instrumental in driving forward our ambitious investment strategy across the musculoskeletal sector."

About HealthpointCapital

Founded in 2002, HealthpointCapital is the leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the musculoskeletal sector. The Firm is led by CEO and founder John H. Foster and Mike Mogul, former Group President, Orthopaedics at Stryker Corporation and former CEO of DJO Global. HealthpointCapital brings together extensive medical technology operating experience, strong private equity track record and a deep network of relationships to help portfolio companies accelerate growth.

