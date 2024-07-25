HealthpointCapital Investor Day at Ortho Summit (OSET): A Day of Musculoskeletal Innovation

Date: Friday, September 13th

Time: 7:00am-6:00pm PDT

Location: Fontainebleau Las Vegas Hotel 4th Floor

Gary Stevenson, Managing Director of HealthpointCapital, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "We are delighted to have a full agenda made up of innovative, emerging technologies focused on delivering highly differentiated products in the musculoskeletal sector. I look forward to co-hosting this event on the front end of the Annual Orthopaedic Summit (OSET) 5-day scientific meeting already known for being at the forefront of innovation."

Opportunities during HealthpointCapital Investor Day for networking will be possible throughout the entire day, for all companies, to ensure that the entire orthopaedic musculoskeletal health community benefits from interactions with the business development and strategic community.

Managing Partner of HealthpointCapital and industry Veteran, Mike Mogul shares his excitement for co-hosting the event "This event is an exceptional opportunity to showcase the innovative advancements in the field and explore the transformative potential these new technologies can bring to patient care. The OSET Conference is an ideal setting for innovative companies, investors, and strategics to come together, fostering collaboration and driving the next wave of advancements in orthopedic technology."

At the conclusion of HealthpointCapital Investor Day, all participants may choose to stay and register for the 14th Annual Ortho Summit Conference where participants can join over 400 world-renown faculty, 120 industry partners, 10 live surgeries, scientific debates, active innovation studios, cadaver labs, hands-on workshops, famous keynote speakers, and networking events.

Kevin D. Plancher, MD, MPH, FAAOS, FAOA, Founder of Orthopaedic Summit: Evolving Techniques (OSET), a practicing Orthopedic Surgeon, and Clinical Professor Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center, Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor Weill Cornell Medical College reflected, "As we celebrate our 14th year at Ortho Summit (OSET) in Las Vegas we thank the educational planning committee, industry sponsors who support us, and the dedicated faculty and chairs who designed an outstanding, innovative program, not seen by any other orthopaedic meeting. The five days of intense scientific exchanges is a testament to our commitment to education with serious science and the opportunity to bring meaningful change in the way in which we practice medicine and deliver superior care to our patients. Our partnership with HealthpointCapital and the addition of Investor Day punctuates Ortho Summit's (OSET) commitment to offering a platform to those companies focused on patient-centered innovation and addressing unmet clinical needs in the field."

About Orthopaedic Summit Evolving Techniques (OSET)

A Commitment to Excellence: Celebrating 14 Years of Ortho Summit

Founded by Dr. Kevin Plancher, Ortho Summit Evolving Techniques (OSET) has been dedicated to elevating orthopedic education and innovation for fourteen years. The Summit was created as a dynamic platform where orthopedic professionals could come together to share ideas, debate, and engage in hands-on workshops. This vision has blossomed into a unique and transformative educational experience that continues to grow and inspire.

Ortho Summit spans all orthopedic specialties, including hip and knee arthroplasty, shoulder arthroplasty, sports medicine, hip and spine surgery, trauma, physical therapy and rehab, foot and ankle surgery, and shoulder, wrist, and elbow treatments. By bringing together all disciplines of orthopedics, the Summit aims to advance musculoskeletal treatments comprehensively. The Course offers over 30 CME Credits each year with its comprehensive educational content designed by the program Chairs.

Each year, orthopedic surgeons and practitioners from various specialties gather to challenge one another, share new ideas, and engage in hands-on workshops. The program features live surgeries with live moderation, providing an unparalleled learning experience. This year, the Summit welcomes keynote speakers such as Joe Theismann, Mike Eruzione, and Andre Agassi, whose commitment to excellence mirrors that of the orthopedic community.

The Orthopaedic Summit: Evolving Techniques (OSET) is in its 14th year and continues to be the premier gathering of Total Joint (Knee, Hip, Shoulder), Foot & Ankle, Sports Medicine, Arthroscopic, Ortho and Neuro Spine, and Trauma Surgeons, Hand & Wrist, Physician Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, Athletic Trainers, Physical and Occupational Therapists from across the globe. The OSET course is designed to offer over 30 CME credits to participants and delegates, over 1,000 innovative presentations, rapid-fire debates, hands-on workshops and networking events and joined by over 100 Industry partners in the musculoskeletal industry.

About HealthpointCapital

HealthpointCapital is the leading private equity firm exclusively focused on the Musculoskeletal Healthcare sector. This Focus allows the HealthpointCapital Team to have unmatched expertise, relationships, and understanding of the greater than $50 billion global industry. The combination of deep private equity experience, decades of active mentorship of small rapidly growing firms and leadership from the top level in the musculoskeletal healthcare industry make HealthpointCapital a partner like no other. Both their investors and partner companies look to them to make well-informed decisions in this highly valuable and specialized sector.

SOURCE Orthopaedic Summit: Evolving Techniques