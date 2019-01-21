HealthPro Expands and Strengthens Ownership

LIMA, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthPro Medical Billing, a leading provider of radiology and pathology revenue cycle management and coding services, announced a change in its principal owners.

Brendala Anspaugh, who has been serving as CEO since 2012, is now a principal at HealthPro along with John Stiles and Don Rodden. During Anspaugh's tenure, HealthPro has experienced significant growth, leadership and enhanced technology efficiencies.

"It is with great joy that I join Don and John in continuing to build the company on a solid foundation and values of integrity and strong moral ethics, earning the trust of our clients through exceptional, proven deliverables provided by a team of caring, compassionate and steadfast individuals serving our clients," says Anspaugh.

"Over the last six years, Brendala has made a significant contribution to HealthPro. Her leadership and vision have been extraordinary. I am excited to welcome her as a principal with Don and me," says Stiles.

"Brendala's leadership is exemplary. Her ability to embrace and transform vision into reality is one of her many talents. It is a joy to have her join in ownership and it is a reflection of our continued commitment as a private company to serve our clients, their patients and our HealthPro team with an uncompromising focus on long-term optimal outcomes," says Rodden.

"With continuous changes and complexities in the healthcare industry, coupled with regulatory changes, advances in technology and a competitive service market, physicians need a business partner that is competent, professional and trustworthy," said Anspaugh. "I look forward to continuing to serve as CEO and expand our footprint in the industry while Exceeding Expectations of our current and future clients."

