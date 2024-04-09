HealthQuest Capital Welcomes Ashley McEvoy to its Advisory Board

Ashely brings over 20 years of industry experience to continue to grow HealthQuest Capital's ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthQuest Capital , a private asset firm that provides capital to transformative healthcare companies, today announced the addition of Ashley McEvoy to its Industry Advisory Board (IAB). McEvoy brings over 20 years of experience from Johnson & Johnson. This appointment will enhance HealthQuest Capital as a value-add investor for its ecosystem of portfolio companies by adding another complementary industry leader to drive progress within the healthcare space.

Ashley McEvoy is the former Executive Vice President and Worldwide Chairman of Johnson & Johnson's MedTech division, Ashley oversaw a vast organization with 60,000 global employees and revenue exceeding $30 billion. Her recent appointment to the board of Procter & Gamble as well as her tenure as a board member of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) underscore her commitment to driving innovation and excellence in healthcare. With her record of growth and innovation and a deep passion for improving patient lives, Ashley will provide invaluable insights to HealthQuest Capital's investment strategies.

"Our Industry Advisory Board is highly curated and specifically includes senior executives in healthcare that are very complementary to each other so they can bring different perspectives to our investment approach," said Garheng Kong, Managing Partner at HealthQuest Capital. "The addition of Ashley McEvoy strengthens our ability to identify and support innovative healthcare companies. She will be a true extension of HealthQuest and enrich our role in the healthcare ecosystem. We're excited about the value her expertise and deep industry knowledge will bring to our portfolio companies."

As a member of the IAB, McEvoy will play an integral role in due diligence processes, leveraging her network and expertise to evaluate investment opportunities. She will also be involved in post-investment strategies to help build value for portfolio companies, offering strategic guidance and facilitating key introductions.

"HealthQuest's focus on healthcare innovation aligns perfectly with my passion for driving positive change in the industry," McEvoy said. "The firm is seeing a broad range of healthcare companies that are at a crucial inflection point in their lifecycle and it's exciting to continue to be a part of the ecosystem that funds those opportunities. I am thrilled to be part of a team that fosters growth and transformation in healthcare."

About HealthQuest Capital

HealthQuest Capital is a private asset firm that provides capital to transformative healthcare companies. HealthQuest focuses on commercial prospects that drive enhanced patient outcomes and elevate the efficiency of healthcare delivery. With approximately $2 billion in capital under management, the firm focuses on fostering innovation across the healthcare spectrum, including medical technologies, diagnostics and tools, digital health, and innovative services. The HealthQuest team combines decades of investing experience with domain expertise in the various aspects of the healthcare industry. For more information, please visit www.healthquestcapital.com .

