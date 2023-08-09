Healthrageous, A Health Experience Company, Goes Beyond Food-is-Medicine with a Solution that Delivers Meaningful Impacts

Healthrageous

09 Aug, 2023

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthrageous, a leading innovator in the Food-Is-Medicine movement, is transforming Medicare Advantage plans by integrating meals as a benefit plus engagement. The company's unique approach is already delivering impressive results, with a significant reduction in medical costs and improved health outcomes for members.

Healthrageous's Meals+Engagement approach is based on the data-backed conviction that proper nutrition plus timely nudges and engagement can prevent, manage, and even reverse certain health conditions.

"Our goal is to make healthy eating as easy and convenient as possible," said Rick Lee, CEO for Healthrageous. "We believe that food is a powerful tool for improving health, and we're excited to see the positive impact it's having on our members."

The company's approach is backed by data. Additionally, program participants have reported that their health is easier to manage. In a recent survey, 90% of respondents say the program helps them better manage their chronic conditions. And 9 out of 10 report feeling more supported by their health plan - creating "sticky" members, loyal to their Medicare Advantage Plan. And more importantly, participants continue with healthy behaviors that positively impact their health and happiness.

"We're not just providing meals; we're creating a movement of health," said Rick. "Our members engage with more health plan services and make better choices, which makes it even easier to maintain and improve overall health."

Healthrageous's "food as medicine" approach is a game-changer for Medicare Advantage plans, demonstrating the power of nutritional and digital interventions in healthcare. The company is excited to continue exploring this approach and delivering impactful results for members.

Healthrageous is obsessed with making healthy lifestyles possible through convenient, delightful experiences. When members engage with an easy on-ramp to healthy eating, trusted health relationships follow. Visit Healthrageous.net to learn more.

